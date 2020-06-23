The 10 best Aussie films and TV shows of 2020 – so far

Global pandemics don’t always play fair.

But even before reports of infectious sniffles in Wuhan broke, cinemas were already facing an unremitting bombardment from the amassed artillery of all-conquering streaming giants, with even senior generals like Martin Scorsese and Alfonso Cuarón defecting to the dark side of stay-at-home viewing.

So when we were literally ordered by Scott Morrison to bunker down on our lounge and binge-watch the gogglebox for four months, it represented a further brutal assault on Australian movie theatres, and a yet another shot in the arm to the likes of Amazon Prime, Netflix, Stan and the new, cashed-up agitator Disney+.

It’s been a bumper time for local TV, but 450 padlocked Hoyts multiplexes hasn’t meant a barren landscape for homegrown films. Here’s our pick of the best releases so far on big and small screen.

Top 5 Australian movies of 2020