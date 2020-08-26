Did you know that the resurgence of COVID-19 in Victoria is because of young people partying?

It’s got nothing to do with an under-resourced public health system, breaches of hotel quarantine, workers in precarious employment who lack sick leave, or even just simply the fact that we’re dealing with a highly infectious virus that will exploit any holes in our pandemic response.

Nope. It’s all down to the moral failures of young Victorians who are insistent on socialising and spreading the virus even when everyone is begging them not to. That’s the picture being painted by large sections of the Australian media, and it’s been swallowed up wholesale by an enormous part of the community.

Politicians have also played an active role in spreading this narrative, and it’s time it was called out. Not only is it wrong, but it distracts attention from the bigger problems with our pandemic response and creates disunity and distrust in the community at a time when we need the opposite.

In July, when Victoria’s second wave was cresting and the nation was grappling with the worst outbreak of coronavirus we’d seen yet, the state’s Premier Daniel Andrews took to Facebook to single out young people.

Ignoring the fact that Facebook is a weird platform on which to try and reach young people, the content of his message was pretty direct. “To people who are younger,” he said. “If you want to get past these restrictions. If you want to get through this and see something that approaches normal… If you want to protect yourself or someone that you love who has got an underlying condition… the only thing to do is to get tested if you’re sick.”

There’s a strong pattern in Australia of blaming young people for issues that are both entirely out of their control, and disproportionately impact them

It built on a narrative that Andrews had spun earlier, of the second wave being the result of those who had “broken the rules” and socialised in large groups. It’s a line that’s been taken up by other levels of government as well, including the former Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy.

A new advertising campaign unveiled by the federal government this month is also targeting young people, with the Deputy Chief Medical Officer pointing to the fact that Australians in their 20s and 30s are overrepresented in COVID-19 figures.

This is true. There’s no arguing that younger Australians are being diagnosed with COVID-19 at a higher rate than other segments of the population. The problem here is the assumption that it’s because of socialising and partying.

As has been meticulously detailed elsewhere, the second wave in Victoria is vastly different to what we saw in the first phase of the pandemic in March. Back then there was very little, if any, community transmission. Most of our cases were from returned travellers. They were older and wealthier.

This time around, we’re seeing almost the reverse. The virus is spreading among those in low-paid, high-risk industries like aged care, distribution, cleaning and meatpacking. Those workforces are dominated by the younger workers employed as casuals or contractors, without sick leave and an adequate safety net.

The suburbs the virus is spreading in are also skewed towards younger demographics, particular younger migrant families. The reason young people are overrepresented in COVID-19 statistics isn’t because they’re more likely to socialise or party against the rules. It’s because they’re more likely to be working in frontline roles in industries that are the most exposed.

All of the top 40 clusters of coronavirus in Victoria are either healthcare settings or workplaces. Only one of the top 70 clusters has been identified as a social ‘gathering’ – and it’s no longer active. Aged care workers, doctors, nurses, and those working in abattoirs might be spreading it to their families, and perhaps even others in the community, but there’s no evidence that it’s happening due to illegal socialising.

If there really was a broader problem with young people spreading the virus through constant breaches of guidelines, you would expect to see new clusters pop up in a range of different environments. But every day the trend is the same. The clusters are overwhelmingly in aged care, healthcare and other vulnerable worksites.

We should be offering young people a leg up, because they need it more than ever

Now, that doesn’t mean there’s no need to promote health messages to young people. But the messages need to be much less about moralising or castigating them for apparent failures to adhere to the rules, and more about acknowledging the risk they’re facing every day they go to work.

Even more importantly, those messages need to be delivered along with real protection to young workers who have no choice but to work during this time. Government warnings are useless if people are being forced to show up to work because if they don’t they can’t pay rent or bills.

It’s not a coincidence that the same people who are largely responsible for giving workers these protections are the ones who are most loudly beating the drum of moralism and shaming. It’s much easier to deflect and blame young people for doing ‘the wrong thing’ than it is to admit that there’s a much bigger problem here, one that isn’t solved by hectoring.

The strategy of blame isn’t solely reserved for younger people. Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton was criticised by public health experts after he suggested migrant communities who consumed misinformation were partly responsible for the state’s spike in cases. The Victorian Health Minister also accused people who refused testing of doing so because of conspiracy theories, a claim later debunked by her own department.

The Premier more recently blamed the spread of the virus on the fact that “one in four” people who tested positive were not isolating at home. That was another claim that has since been debunked, with new information suggesting that only less than 1 per cent of those directed to self-isolate had broken the rules.

There’s a strong pattern in Australia of blaming young people for issues that are both entirely out of their control, and disproportionately impact them. Think about housing. House prices are at record highs, heavily influenced by government policies like negative gearing that prioritise the interests of property investors over people trying to buy their first property. But instead of fixing that problem, our media focuses on the fact that young people are apparently spending too much money on brunch.

Believe me, if cutting back on smashed avocado was the way to finally buy a house, I’d be the first one to give it a go. However, it’s a marginal issue at best, and it doesn’t resolve the structural reasons young people are locked out of the housing market.

The message directed to young people should be more about acknowledging the risk they’re facing every day they go to work

Young people experiencing unemployment are also regularly labelled “dole bludgers” and accused of deliberately avoiding work in order to live on government welfare. Not only do studies show this isn’t true, young people have higher rates of unemployment than the rest of the population because there just aren’t enough jobs. And that’s a trend exacerbated by the current pandemic and associated economic crisis.

Young people are more likely to both catch the virus because they work in high-risk industries, but those who don’t aren’t better off. They’re also more likely to be unemployed because of shutdowns and the broader economic downturn.

We need to completely reverse our thinking on who’s to blame here. We shouldn’t be kicking young people. We should be offering them a leg up, because they need it more than ever. At the moment we’re getting more shaming and attacks, which are deepening divides in a community exhausted and fractured by the pandemic.

It’s on us to look beyond the finger-pointing that suits certain agendas.