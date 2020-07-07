There’s no mistaking an Ennio Morricone score. Maybe one of the only film composers whose style was so distinctive that you recognised it as soon as you heard the first few notes, Morricone revolutionised the way movies sounded across more than 500 classic soundtracks.

Covering everything from grand choral operas, claustrophobic synth horrors, snarly electric westerns and beautiful romantic melodies, Morricone’s work reshaped the way that films used music to power their emotional beats – going on to influence everyone from Muse and Metallica to Radiohead and The Last Shadow Puppets. Now that Il Maestro has sadly passed away, aged 91, it’s time to look back at the 10 greatest Ennio Morricone soundtracks.