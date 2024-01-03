Cinema really dominated the pop culture conversation in 2023 thanks to ‘The Summer Of Barbenheimer’. But 2024 could be even more exciting. There’s a mouthwatering slate of biopics, blockbusters, comedies and horrors on the way. Here are the 20 films everyone will be talking about in 2024, including some that open very, very soon.

Top-notch blockbusters

‘Madame Web’

Release date: February 14

Starring: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor

The fourth film in Sony’s Spider-Man universe is a female-led affair that looks fresh enough to defy superhero movie fatigue. Dakota Johnson plays the title character – a psychic who can predict the future – flanked by Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Sydney Sweeney as three iterations of Spider-Woman. Let the meme-making commence.

Advertisement

‘Dune: Part Two’

Release date: March 1

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler

Narratively ambitious and visually spectacular, Denis Villeneuve‘s first Dune movie hoovered up six Oscars and scored a Best Picture nomination – no mean feat for a sci-fi film. This second instalment should bring Frank Herbert’s sweeping story to a suitably stately (and sandworm-y) conclusion.

‘Ballerina’

Release date: June 7

Starring: Ana De Armas, Keanu Reeves, Anjelica Huston

This John Wick spin-off centres on Rooney (Ana de Armas), a dancer on a mission to avenge the death of her family. Given that the franchise is known for its balletic approach to big-screen violence, there’s no reason why Ballerina shouldn’t hit its target with the usual elegant mayhem.

‘Twisters’

Advertisement

Release date: July 19

Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Daryl McCormack

According to screenwriter Mark L. Smith, this sequel to Twister isn’t a continuation of the classic disaster flick, but instead tells “a separate story” involving a marauding tornado. The 1996 original had then-groundbreaking special effects – remember the flying cows? – but Twisters brings it up to date with a timely climate change narrative.

‘Deadpool 3’

Release date: July 26

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine makes his MCU debut in the third Deadpool movie, joining a stacked cast that includes Marvel veteran Jennifer Garner, Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin as a “lead villain”. As ever, Ryan Reynolds will marshal the R-rated chaos with his patented brand of brawn and banter.

‘Gladiator 2’

Release date: November 24

Starring: Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel arrives a full 23 years after the Oscar-winning original. Stepping into Russell Crowe’s sandals is a tall order, but Paul Mescal looks well cast as Lucius, nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s character from the first film. Given Scott’s recent form, expect an epic runtime to match the epic set-pieces.

Iconic biopics

‘Bob Marley: One Love’

Release date: February 14

Starring: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton

How do you even begin to portray reggae legend Bob Marley? Well, Kingsley Ben-Adir (Barbie, One Night in Miami) learned to sing, dance and play guitar, though his vocals will be blended with Marley’s own. With Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard) directing, this biopic should be more ‘Jamming’ than jarring.

‘Back To Black’

Release date: April 12

Starring: Marisa Abela, Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan

Industry‘s Marisa Abela plays Amy Winehouse in this film endorsed by the late singer’s estate. Her life and career have already been reexamined in two excellent documentaries, but Sam Taylor-Johnson is a reassuring choice of biopic director: she previously made Nowhere Boy, a sensitive and perceptive film about John Lennon.

Future cult classics

‘All Of Us Strangers’

Release date: January 26

Starring: Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Claire Foy

This supernatural fantasy from Weekend director Andrew Haigh won the top prize at the British Independent Film Awards. As a grieving screenwriter who encounters the ghosts of his parents, Andrew Scott delivers an emotional gut-punch of a performance. You’ll want to phone your own family when you leave the cinema.

‘Mickey 17’

Release date: March 29

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie

Director Bong Joon-ho’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning Parasite is a sci-fi thriller based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7. Robert Pattinson stars as a cloned soldier whose body is regenerated with his memories intact – just the sort of moral black hole that Joon-ho should probe with gusto.

‘The Bikeriders’

Release date: TBC

Starring: Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy

Though it tells a fictional story, this evocative motorcycle drama is based on a 1967 photo-book documenting Chicago’s Outlaws MC, the oldest biker gang in the world. Expect petrol-scented authenticity and beguiling performances from an ice-cool ensemble cast that also includes real-life motorbike enthusiast Norman Reedus.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Release date: October 4

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz

Todd Phillips’ 2019 psychodrama Joker was supposed to be a one-off, but the director and his Oscar-winning star Joaquin Phoenix have been tempted back for a sequel. Throw in Lady Gaga as the Joker’s psychiatrist-turned-sidekick Harley Quinn and it’s safe to expect pitch-black chaos laced with sly social commentary.

Crowd-pleasing comedies

‘Good Grief’

Release date: January 5

Starring: Dan Levy, Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy makes his directorial debut with this super-poignant dramedy. He plays a man who flies to Paris with his besties following the death of his parents, so keep the tissues handy for emotional moments as well as eye-watering belly laughs.

‘Argylle’

Release date: February 2

Starring: Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa

A big splashy action comedy from Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn. Expect witty riffs on Die Hard, Lethal Weapon and Bond, plus Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa locking horns on the dance floor – a highlight from the trailer. Vaughn clearly has his eye on a franchise here.

‘Challengers’

Release date: April 26

Starring: Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist

This tennis flick really puts the “love” in 6-0. Zendaya stars as the wife-slash-coach of a former Grand Slam champ who signs him up for a low-ranking event where her ex is also competing. With Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria) directing, Challengers should have the deft touch of Federer in his prime.

Unmissable movie musicals

‘Mean Girls’

Release date: January 17

Starring: Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho

OK, deep breath… this is the movie of the stage musical of the iconic Lindsay Lohan film (which was itself based on a book). Don’t let that put you off: this Mean Girls has bangin’ tunes, a Tina Fey screenplay and future superstar Reneé Rapp as clique leader Regina George. So fetch.

‘Wicked: Part One’

Release date: November 24

Starring: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey

The big-screen adaptation of Broadway juggernaut Wicked is so epic that it’s been split in half – Part Two will follow in 2025. Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo and pop queen Ariana Grande star as frenemy witches Elphaba and Glinda, which means they’ll duet on ‘Defying Gravity’, a power ballad it’s physically impossible to resist.

Haunting horrors

‘Love Lies Bleeding’

Release date: April 19

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, Dave Franco

This romantic thriller set in the bodybuilding world has a snappy tagline: “Revenge gets ripped.” Kristen Stewart plays a shy gym manager who falls for iron pumper Jackie (Katy O’Brian), then draws her into a criminal empire. It’s an A24 film from Rose Glass, director of visceral horror flick Saint Maud, so steel yourself for a wild ride.

‘Speak No Evil’

Release date: August 9

Starring: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy

Blumhouse’s remake of a nerve-shredding Danish horror film of the same name is part comedy of manners and part cautionary tale. You’ll come away wondering whether it’s always such a good idea to be nice to people you meet on holiday. And wishing you hadn’t had such a big lunch.

‘Beetlejuice 2’

Release date: September 6

Starring: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega

Over the years, fans had to say “Beetlejuice” a lot more than three times to get this sequel the green light. Thankfully, Tim Burton is back, directing from a screenplay by his Wednesday collaborators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, and so is OG star Michael Keaton. Let’s hope his “bio-exorcist” hasn’t lost his devious streak.