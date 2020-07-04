When Dave Grohl first stepped into Shoreline’s Robert Lang Studios in October 1994, still reeling from the death of his Nirvana band mate Kurt Cobain some six months earlier, he surely couldn’t of even dreamt of what the future had in store for his music career.

Even now on the 25th anniversary of the release of Foo Fighters‘ self-titled debut album, he’s probably still trying to figure it all out. Namely how, after causing a pop culture cyclone with the grunge heroes, he’s somehow managed to outstrip the massive success of Nirvana with his subsequent band (commercially speaking, at least).

To mark that special milestone, here’s NME‘s ranking of the Foo Fighters’ nine albums to date in order of greatness.