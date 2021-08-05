‘Splitgate’ release date, server queue times, and everything we know

Splitgate isn’t even out yet, and already it’s surpassing everyone’s expectations. The game – which is sold as Portal via Halo – is the free-to-play first-person shooter that seemingly came from nowhere to take the gaming world by storm. In the month of July alone, the game attracted over an incredible two million downloads. Splitgate, it seems, is going to be big.

The game was initially set for a release date in July, but it became so popular that its servers were hammered on the days leading up to its exit from Early Access, and the developers had to push the release date back. This surge in popularity came from developer 1047 Games gearing up to enable cross-play on July 13, after a huge surge in popualrity, the studio quickly figured out Splitgate’s servers are only capable of handling 65,536 players at any one time.

Since the game’s initial launch into Early Access in May 2019, then, that’s a big jump all at once. Carry on reading to learn everything you need to know about Splitgate.

Splitgate release date

Developer 1047 Games has delayed the official 1.0 launch of Splitgate delayed due to the number of players overwhelming the server capacity.

As confirmed by the studio itself (via Twitter), the free-to-play first-person shooter that takes inspiration from Portal will now exit open beta on August 27.

The game is available in beta on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam. It is cross-play and cross-gen, and will come to all these platforms with all these features with the launch of version 1.0.

Splitgate server queue times

🚨THE ANNOUNCEMENT:

– We have acquired $10 million in funding to expand our dev team/increase server capacity!

– Beta is extended, servers will be back tomorrow with planned launch content!

– You will be able to finish your Beta Battlepass!https://t.co/gqPDE5uhj2 — Splitgate (@Splitgate) July 26, 2021

Though it’s technically available to play right now, Splitgate has hit such large player numbers that queues to play can take up to 90 minutes, despite increased server capacity. When the game hits full release in August, the developers are hoping this will change and that players will be able to play as and when they desire.

The developers have previously taken to Twitter to explain the issues they faced when trying to expand server capacity; contrary to popular belief, making the game work isn’t as simple as buying more servers and brute-forcing your way past the problem.

“The rate of growth of our player base is faster than the rate we can increase server capacity. We are working on a long-term solution to greatly increase server capacity to well over 100k concurrent but this takes time.”

Splitgate gameplay modes

The rate of growth of our playerbase is faster than the rate we can increase server capacity. We are working on a long term solution to greatly increase server capacity to well over 100k concurrent but this takes time. Thanks for being patient <3 — Splitgate (@Splitgate) August 1, 2021

Splitgate is a PvP game that consists of either four-player or two-player squads (depending on your mode) that face off against each other in various modes you’ll likely recognise from its FPS stablemates.

These include, currently: Team Deathmatch, Free-for-All, Domination, King of the Hill, Capture the Flag, and more.

More content is planned once the game hit’s its 1.0 launch, and more Battle Pass items and cosmetics will be introduced to the game in due time, too.