Trivium’s Matt Heafy talks loving ‘Call Of Duty’ and ‘Final Fantasy’ in ‘Playback’

In NME‘s latest Playback video, Trivium frontman and streamer Matt Heafy takes us through all of his favourite games, from Call Of Duty Warzone‘s Rebirth mode to a passion for Final Fantasy 7.

In the video, Heafy revealed that the last game he played before sitting down to chat was Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which he was playing with Fortnite pro Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf.

However, the current iteration of Call Of Duty‘s Warzone battle royale is missing Heafy’s favourite game mode from the last Warzone.

Advertisement

“I loved Call Of Duty Rebirth mode,” shared Heafy, who added that he and bandmates Alex Bent and Paolo Gregoletto consider its iteration on the Alcatraz map their “favourite mode” in Warzone.

Thanks to the respawn-friendly Rebirth mode, Heafy originally named Call Of Duty as the game he kept coming back to — though its omission from Warzone 2.0 has kept the Trivium frontman away.

“I, unfortunately, will not be playing until I see a Rebirth mode,” shared Heafy, who said that he wasn’t a fan of Warzone‘s regular pacing with limited respawns.

“I don’t like the idea of 45-minute looting and not seeing anything, and then just getting sniped and it’s over…or you go through Gulag and then it’s over,” he shared. “I need a mode where I can die a lot without consequences, because I’m just not that great.”

Though Heafy’s also big on other shooters like GoldenEye and Doom, the singer revealed that it’s the Final Fantasy series that he holds above all else. Heafy admitted that he collected “every single thing you could possibly get” for the first 12 Final Fantasy games, though 1997 classic Final Fantasy 7 is his all-time favourite title.

Advertisement

In fact, Heafy loves the role-playing game so much that it gets a shoutout on a track in the band’s 2008 album, Shogun.

“‘The Calamity‘ actually references Genova from Final Fantasy 7, who is Cloud’s nemesis tied up with Sephiroth,” shared Heafy, who admitted there was “some extreme geekiness going on” in Trivium’s subject matter.

You can learn more about Matt Heafy’s favourite games by watching the full Playback video above.