How the Government ended up with an extra $60billion (and what it should do with it)

In mid-April, the Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, was under pressure over the decision to exclude millions of casual and migrant workers from the federal Government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy program.

The economy was collapsing at a rate faster than that seen during the Great Depression, and those who faced job insecurity at the best of times – namely casuals and those on working visas – were the most vulnerable. Entire industries had been brought to a standstill as a result of the pandemic and associated shutdowns. Unemployment was skyrocketing.

But after announcing a $130billion program to subsidise the wages of over six million workers, helping to keep them employed, the Government didn’t have an appetite to spend more. According to Frydenberg, the Government “had to draw the line somewhere”. He was prepared to take on $130billion worth of debt for the scheme, but not the extra tens of billions it would cost to help the workers left out.

It was a pretty callous way to argue that a huge section of the Australian population who had been working and paying tax, like every other worker, were undeserving of Government support during an unprecedented crisis. “Drawing a line” isn’t an economic rationale. It’s an admission that your decisions are arbitrary.

The real reason behind the “line” was that this was a Government that was committed to delivering a budget surplus. Last year, it even famously quoted AC/DC to declare the budget was “back in black”.

“There have been no signs the Government will use the money to help the people who need support the most”

You can understand the hesitancy in wanting to spend more money than what it believed it absolutely had to. So the Government was walking this tightrope between being committed to keeping spending under control, while also actually spending an absurd amount of money to keep the economy alive.

Unfortunately for the Government, the entire basis for its position around freezing out large groups from the support package collapsed into a smoking heap when it emerged in end-May that the JobKeeper scheme had actually been done dirt cheap (and hopefully with that we can retire the awful trend of AC/DC-inspired puns about economy policy).

It turns out that due to a combination of forecasting and reporting errors, the program had underspent by an enormous $60billion dollars, and was supporting less than half the amount of the workers that the Government was projecting.

In other words, the Government had gotten its numbers wrong and budgeted an extra $60billion that it didn’t actually need to spend. Now according to Frydenberg, this is great news, because the Government can pocket that money as a saving and everyone’s happy.

Not so fast.

Remember that line he drew? The one that meant the Government couldn’t spend any more money to support casual and migrant workers, international students, the arts, universities, or any of the other sectors devastated by the economic crisis? That line is still there! And now the Government has $60billion to spend that is still entirely within that line.

That money could go a long, long way to helping people suffering right now. According to the Government’s own estimates, the JobKeeper program could be extended to casuals and migrant workers and there would still be more than $20billion left over.

That money could in turn be used to provide financial support for international students, who are completely locked out of Australia’s welfare system. Many international students have been lining up every day for food parcels and cash donations from local businesses in order to make ends meet. It’s an appalling way to treat a cohort of people who have chosen to make Australia their home and provide the economy with an enormous benefit.

“Even if you add up the money required to bail out additional sectors like the arts, there’s still plenty of cash to go around”

This sector has also been locked out of the JobKeeper program, for reasons Frydenberg has never fully explained. The eligibility rules were changed no less than three times to stop them from accessing the system.

It’s a bizarre way to treat Australia’s third-largest export industry and one that employs tens of thousands of people, and trains future generations of teachers, nurses, doctors, engineers etc. The lack of support means hundreds of jobs have already been lost and thousands more are on the line.

The higher education sector is calling for a bailout of $4.5billion to see it through the current crisis. Again, that amount of money could easily be spent with the Government’s new windfall. Even if you add up the money required to bail out additional sectors like the arts, where performing artists and support crew have been left without jobs and incomes, and venues are facing bankruptcy and closures, there’s still plenty of cash to go around.

But so far, there have been no signs the Government will use the money, which they’ve already allocated, to help the people who need support the most.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison used one of the more bizarre analogies in recent times to justify his position on banking the $60billion: “If you budget $500,000 for a house and you can build that house for $250,000, you consider yourself lucky. You don’t put a hot tub on the roof.”

Confused? Let me break it down. The Government in this instance is the person trying to build a house. The house is the economy. And the hot tub is the millions of Australians and entire industries being laid to waste. Got it?

Like the line in the sand, this analogy doesn’t hold up to any scrutiny. Universities, the arts and millions of workers aren’t a hot tub (I can’t believe I’m even writing this). They’re not an added extra you chuck on to show off to your mates if you have a spare bit of cash. They’re fundamental parts of the economy and the country.

And now that the Government has the money to support them, it should. If it doesn’t, it should be remembered as a deliberate decision to let these people and these industries suffer for no good reason.