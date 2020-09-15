With a reputation for being the hardest working guy on set (as well as the nicest), Keanu Reeves has mastered pretty much everything – from comic book thrillers and classical horror to swoony period romance and cartoon comedy, not to mention sword fighting from the back of a speeding motorbike. Striking a zen balance between the many different sides of his 35-year-old career, he remains one of the most unique, watchable and statically-charged screen presences around.

As Bill & Ted Face The Music gets ready to rock on September 16, it’s a good time to look back over these unmissable Keanu Reeves movies before you watch his latest excellent adventure.