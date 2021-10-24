Loved ‘Squid Game’? Here are 10 unmissable K-dramas to watch next

Netflix’s new show Squid Game is breaking records and taking the internet by storm. Now the most watched show in the platform’s history, it is fair to say that the show’s success is nothing short of incredible.

Squid Game follows gambling addict Seong Gi-hun as he is coerced into playing deadly versions of childhood games alongside 455 other desperate contestants. The show is not only well written but also provides audiences with blistering commentary on capitalism and greed. If, like hundreds of millions of viewers around the world who binged the show, you’re craving something just as good to watch next, we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 other K-dramas that are as smart, socially relevant and entertaining as the smash hit series. (All platform details are UK-based.)

W: Two Worlds Apart

This Korean drama follows a young doctor who, after hearing about her father’s disappearance, gets pulled into the world of his famous and hugely successful webtoon series called W. It chronicles the life of an Olympic shooter named Kang Chul after the mysterious murder of his entire family. This addictive and fast-paced show will have you hooked from beginning to end with its countless twists and dynamic cast.

Where to watch: Netflix

My Love From The Star

After landing on earth in the 1600s, an alien saves a human girl and as a result misses his trip back to his planet, leaving him stranded on earth for the next 400 years. As the world evolves around him while he remains the same, he moves around from city to city to avoid suspicion until he runs into the reincarnation of the same girl he had saved four centuries prior. A genre-bending, fast-paced murder mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout.

Where to watch: Netflix

It’s Okay Not To Be Okay

A ground-breaking show that centres around characters with often stigmatised backgrounds and depicts the relationship between a children’s author with Antisocial Personality Disorder and a caretaker in a psychiatric hospital. Through its dark humour, witty writing and heartfelt themes and characters, this show is one that viewers will remember long after their first watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

Black

In this fantasy-thriller show, a grim reaper is forced to join the world of mortals after breaking the rules of his own realm and finds himself falling for a woman who can predict the deaths of those around her. A gripping watch for those who love darker themes and narratives that question life and death and everything in between.

Where to watch: Netflix

Lucky Romance

If you’re looking for a show that mixes STEM, video games, astrology and romance, then this Korean drama is for you. The story follows an unlucky woman who works several minimum wage jobs in order to pay the hospital bills for her sister who has been in a coma for years. Desperation brings her to a fortune teller who tells her that she must have a one-night stand with a man born in the year of the tiger. Enter the genius CEO of a major gaming company. Chaos soon ensues.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Chief Of Staff

If you were impressed by Lee Jung-jae’s performance as the main protagonist in Squid Game, you’ll love this political drama on Netflix. Similarly to House of Cards, this show follows an ambitious man who aims to gain even more power while working in South Korea’s National Assembly. The writing is sharp and the subtle commentary on the ugliness of the world of politics comes through in some intense scenes. Watch this show if you want to learn more about the politics of South Korea.

Where to watch: Netflix

Guardian: The Lonely And The Great God

Another Squid Game fan favourite, Gong Yoo, is the star of this hit show. The story follows a man who is framed as a traitor, and cursed to live with the burden of immortality, forced to continually watch his loved ones die. In order to end his cursed existence, he must find a human bride. However, when he crosses paths with a grim reaper, as well as an insufferable student, he realises that things may not be as they seem.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Sky Castle

Following the lives of four families living in the same neighbourhood, this satirical show offers nuanced commentary on the ruthless nature of the upper class and how power and influence is a matter of life or death. The word ‘SKY’ not only represents the lengths these families are willing to go as well as the level of dominance they have in society, but also the acronym for the top universities in Korea. A clever exploration of class dynamics, Sky Castle is extremely fast-paced and very timely.

Where to watch: Netflix

Signal

This show follows a criminal profiler, who after discovering a mysterious walkie-talkie that allows him to communicate with a voice from the past that links him to an unsolved case, has to work against time to figure out what happened all those years ago. A dark, suspenseful and genre-bending crime thriller that will keep you on your toes throughout.

Where to watch: Netflix

Boys Over Flowers

A K-drama classic from 2009, Boys Over Flowers has inspired not only many spin-offs but also a lot of the themes and tropes seen in more contemporary dramas. The show follows the F4, four powerful boys at a private school in Korea who, after crossing paths with a fearless working-class girl, are forced to confront their own flaws. This show is filled with cliché’s, some of which are definitely cringeworthy, but also entertaining and perfect for genre newbies.

Where to watch: Netflix