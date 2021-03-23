Since she broke through in 2012, all eyes have been on Lana Del Rey. Is she authentic or a sham? Happy or sad? A genius or a caricature of the past? She is an artist that who inspires scrutiny and poring over her lyrics, the myth she’s been steadily building encrypted within. Of course, if you asked her, she would say there is no myth and it’s all just her, but part of what makes her so brilliant is how difficult it is to separate her from the music she gives us.

Like any other artist in this game for a decade, though, she’s had her hits and misses. As she celebrates the release of her latest album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, and with newbie ‘Rock Candy Sweet’ apparently on the way, let’s take a look back through her back catalogue so far and see how it all measures up (and, yes, we’re counting ‘Born To Die’ as her debut).