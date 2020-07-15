This second lockdown is a chance to fix the mistakes that got us here

Melbourne, Australia’s second-biggest city, is back in lockdown for at least six weeks. In some ways Lockdown 2.0 – or 2 Lockdown 2 Furious as some (including me) have chosen to dub it – is easier than the first time around.

We know what to expect and how to adapt. Zoom trivia is being fired up, board games are being brought back out of the cupboard, and we’re going on long walks with romantic partners instead of meeting up in bars or cinemas.

In other ways, it’s much harder. The first time around there was a sense that the whole country was in this together. Everyone was stuck at home. As difficult as it was, there was a sense of community and cohesion. At best, that unity has frayed. At worst, it’s totally dissolved.

People from outside of Melbourne are pointing their fingers at locals, blaming the city’s residents for slip-ups that have brought the virus back. On the other hand, Melburnians are resentful that while they’re locked down everyone else in the country is allowed to go to nightclubs, pubs, karaoke and live sports.

The tension and blame game has ratcheted up significantly since the first wave of the pandemic hit our shores. Everyone knew the virus was going to reach Australia, and, at that time, they were willing to trust state and federal governments, and each other, to deal with it.

“Not enough was done to care for marginalised and give them the support they needed to protect themselves”

In some ways, we’re victims of our own success. No one expected Australia to crush the curve of infections as quickly and dramatically as we did. In response, the Government decided to give in to pressure from business leaders and reopened the economy pretty rapidly.

There are now serious questions about whether the return of normal society either happened too quickly, or didn’t happen in tandem with the necessary improvements to public health capacity, testing, contact tracing and quarantining needed to ensure we didn’t end up in exactly this kind of situation.

And with five million residents back under lockdown in Melbourne, and a cluster of infections threatening Sydney, these are questions worth interrogating. As tempting as it is to blame individuals for mistakes, or feel resentful and jealous about the differences across the country, it’s ultimately the responsibility of our governments to keep us safe. They wanted the credit when it looked like we’d beaten the virus, so they deserve the scrutiny when it looks like it’s back.

There are two broad areas that deserve the most attention. The first is how COVID-19 managed to get a foothold in the country again when it looked like it had been eradicated from the community. The second is what factors led to its rapid spread, and if we could have predicted them.

When Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews announced Melbourne was re-entering lockdown, he blamed the public for failing to adhere to social distancing guidelines. “I think each of us know someone who has not been following the rules as well as they should have,” he said.

Whether or not this is true, that line was aimed at deflecting responsibility away from the government’s own mistakes and, instead, putting the onus on individuals. But it doesn’t really stack up. The resurgence of COVID-19 in Melbourne can be traced back to breaches in the hotel quarantine system, a system managed by the Victorian state government.

While other states used police and the Australian Defence Force to manage the quarantine system, Victoria, for reasons that haven’t yet been explained, used private security contractors. At least one of those contractors, in turn, subcontracted the work to smaller companies. Staff have spoken about how little training they received and the lack of personal protective equipment available.

“[The shortcomings] reflect a lack of resourcing within government to properly deal with public health crises”

It’s impossible to say whether an alternative system of security would have prevented this current outbreak. But it does seem obvious that relying on poorly trained, subcontracted and outsourced labour for frontline infection control increased the risks.

The Victorian government has now launched a judicial inquiry into the quarantine system, which means it’s likely to be weeks until we get the full story. However, it wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest that our lack of public health and safety resources was a key element in terms of this current outbreak.

The other crucial factor about this wave is that the outbreaks occurring across Melbourne look very different from what we saw in the first wave. Back in March and April, most cases were the result of returning travellers, and were clustered in higher-income suburbs.

Now, we’re seeing more marginalised communities impacted by the virus: migrants, those working on the frontlines in healthcare and in factories, and public housing residents.

Unfortunately, this was predictable.

The true tragedy is: not enough was done to care for these people and give them the support they needed to protect themselves. Governments were warned back in May that not enough work had been done to translate health information to ensure people from diverse backgrounds were aware of safety protocols. Migrant community leaders were begging government officials to work with them to develop health and safety action plans. But key information wasn’t translated into other languages until late June, far too late to avoid this current outbreak.

Similarly, public housing residents were asking for help more than a month ago, warning that crowded and poorly ventilated public housing towers were a particular risk for COVID-19. Again, their pleas weren’t heard and acted upon until it was too late, and the virus ripped through public housing estates, leading to a harsh lockdown.

Workers in key frontline jobs who couldn’t work from home or socially distance had been vectors for COVID-19 all over the world, but it doesn’t appear much was done to improve conditions in Australia, with a number of abattoirs in Melbourne serving as clusters for the virus.

None of these issues should have been a surprise. And the resurgence of the virus in these communities isn’t merely down to ‘bad luck’. It’s a series of policy missteps.

“The Government wanted the credit when it looked like we’d beaten the virus, so they deserve the scrutiny when it looks like it’s back”

Better community engagement and outreach, more health resourcing for public housing residents, and better workplace protections could have helped limit the spread to avoid the situation we now find ourselves in.

What all of these things, from bungled quarantine arrangements to poor support for workers, have in common is that they reflect a lack of resourcing within government to properly deal with public health crises. The last few months should have been an opportunity for state and federal governments to massively ramp up investment in contact tracing, upgrade public housing facilities, develop protocols to support frontline workers and build robust quarantine systems.

Instead, the federal government pitched its COVIDSafe app as the “sunscreen” that would protect the community, despite its many shortcomings. The good news is that it isn’t too late.

This lockdown will be difficult for millions of people, particularly those whose jobs are on the line. But if we do it right we can buy more time to build up the systems and structures we need to keep us safe. This virus isn’t going away, and we can’t afford to get it wrong again.