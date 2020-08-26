With hindsight, the writing was on the wall. Bassist Jason Newsted had left the group prior to entering the studio. Recording had already been pushed back a year as a result of James Hetfield’s treatment for alcoholism. And, with friction growing between Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich (a condition of the guitarist’s treatment was he must cease work in the studio at 4pm each day; Ulrich, perhaps insensitively, wasn’t ready to rework the culture of a group once nicknamed ‘Alcoholica’), the band made the bizarre decision to allow therapist Phil Towle into the live room.

Years later, Ulrich would claim Towle “saved the band”, but at the time it was unsettling to see (the entire process was documented by filmmakers Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky’s seminal rock doc Some Kind Of Monster) an outsider meddling with the fractured dynamic of a band whose unity had long seen them through. The music made during this time has long been derided – there are few guitar solos, while Ulrich’s drums sound like they’ve been recorded in a swamp – but there’s nothing about this era that isn’t uninteresting. And here’s the truth; interesting Metallica will always trump boring Metallica.