Watch Metronomy x Pinty perform ‘Half An Inch’ for NME Home Sessions

For the latest edition of NME’s Home Sessions we’re joined by Metronomy and Pinty, who perform a stripped back version of ‘Half An Inch’.

‘Half An Inch’ is taken from the surprise released ‘Posse EP Volume 1’ – a collaborative EP that sees Metronomy founder Joe Mount team up with crew of musical pals like London-based genre-hoppers Sorry, newcomers Brian Nasty & Folly Group, rising talent Biig Piig and Peckham MC Pinty.

Speaking to NME last month, Mount discussed what the working process with Pinty was like, saying: “He sent his parts back so quickly and he found something in the track that he really connected with. I didn’t know who he was beforehand, but I’m now his biggest fan. He definitely slotted into that ‘Metronomy’ world really easily; he’s a great fit and a really funny, charming young man.”

Advertisement

Watch Metronomy x Pinty’s performance of ‘Half An Inch’ for NME Home Sessions above.

For more NME Home Sessions, check out Death From Above 1979’s searing performance, a stunning showing from Samia, Genesis Owusu and Kirin J Callinan stripping things back and an LA set from Meet Me @ The Altar.

Be sure to check back soon for more NME Home Sessions from music’s most influential artists, including some big names and rising stars.