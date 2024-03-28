100 artists to see before you die: Kylie

A paid for ad feature for viagogo.

A few years ago, Kylie Minogue became the first female artist to top the UK Album Chart in five consecutive decades. That doesn’t happen by accident. The Princess Of Pop has constantly reinvented herself and done things her own way. Starting out as a wide-eyed, girl-next-door creating dreamy anthems before shifting to epic pop royalty, Kylie has always chased what’s felt good. Her most recent phase is dance music designed to get hearts racing. Despite the many shifts in style though, Kylie can always be relied on for dizzyingly euphoric music. It’s no surprise she’s one of the greatest to ever do it.

She’s only getting better as well. Shortly after the release of latest studio ‘Tension’ in September 2023, fans hurried to the internet to find out where they could see her live, with her viagogo page views increasing by 420 per cent compared to the previous month. Demand for her Vegas residency was so great, viagogo’s ticketing experts say Kylie could have easily sold-out The O2, The Royal Albert Hall and Alexandra Palace – combined.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM A KYLIE GIG

That desire to have the best time extends beyond the recording studio, as Kylie gigs promise a decadently good time. Her 2019 summer tour was more like a West End musical than your typical pop gig, while her ongoing Vegas show ‘More Than Just A Residency’ is a glitzy celebration of excess and losing yourself in the music.

Never one to do things by half, Kylie shows have become synonymous with theatricality. She experiments with epic stage shows, outlandish costume changes and a whole trope of musicians and backing dancers. Because of this, she tends to play big venues but has been known to play a stripped back gig from time to time. Why? Well, why the hell not.

Onstage, Kylie lives up to her pop princess crown, leading the crowd through her glittering career with colourful anecdotes. Her sunny personality comes complete with a warm, welcoming Aussie accent. Add that all together, and you’re guaranteed a great night out.

THE BEST MOMENTS

Glastonbury (2019)

Kylie was due to headline Glastonbury 2005 as part of her ‘Showgirl’ world tour but had to pull out due to a breast cancer diagnosis. Despite fans constantly asking for her to return, Kylie didn’t appear at Glastonbury until 2019. It was a show worth waiting for. Performing in the ‘Legends Slot’ between Years & Years and Miley Cyrus, Kylie delivered a hit-filled set that was as emotional as it was joyful.

Las Vegas w/ Madonna (2024)

Kylie is the Princess Of Pop. Madonna is the Queen Of Pop. Despite this very obvious connection, the two legendary stars had never performed together. That changed earlier this year though, when Kylie joined Madonna at the Las Vegas leg of her ‘Celebration’ tour. The pair performed Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ and Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ together. “This moment has been a long, long, long, long time coming,” said Kylie.

MTV EMAs (2000)

At the turn of the millennium, Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue were two of the biggest stars going. Their collab ‘Kids’ and the Grease-referencing video only made them bigger, with their shared chemistry poured into the funky duet. They performed it live several times, but it never sounded bigger or felt more intimate than at the MTV EMAs.

THEIR BIGGEST BANGERS

‘Padam Padam’ (2023)

A pulsating club track, delivered with confidence and sparkling personality. In lesser hands, this disco-inspired song could have very easily felt cheesy but with Minogue’s smirking sense of play at work, it became the biggest song of 2023 and underlined her position as one of pop’s all-time greats.

‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ (2001)

Complete with an iconic dance routine, Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ saw her embrace her love of dance-pop after a stint chasing critical acclaim. Oozing with fun and determined to sweep the listener up in a theatrical wonderland, it’s a timeless banger that still sounds fresh today.

‘I Should Be So Lucky’ (1987)

Kylie had an uncomfortable start to her music career. Despite her popularity in soap opera, Neighbours and the massive success of debut single ‘Locomotion’, she was seen as a strictly Australian prospect. However follow-up track ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ easily became a global smash and set Kylie on her path to superstardom.

SETLIST STUDY

Kylie is an artist who celebrates their entire catalogue. They still regularly make space for early hits like ‘Locomotion’ and ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ while tracks from across her sixteen studio albums are given space to shine. Her Vegas residency has been pretty static in terms of setlist, but outside of that, she’s not one to shy away from shaking things up with fan-favourite tracks to go alongside the greatest hits.

WHERE TO SEE THEM NEXT

JULY 2024

17 – BST Hyde Park, London

Following the viral nature of ‘Padam Padam’ from her latest album ‘Tension’, fans have been whipped into a frenzy as they clamour for tickets to her headline show this summer. In mid-February 2024, when BST Hyde Park Festival announced that Kylie Minogue was joining the line-up, Kylie’s page views on viagogo spiked by 128 per cent compared to the previous month. If you plan on ‘Spinning Around’ in Hyde Park this August – you better move quickly.