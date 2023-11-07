Celebrate Ausmusic T-Shirt Day with live music: here are 6 artists you can catch performing at CUB LIV LOUD 2023

In partnership with CUB LIV LOUD

It’s going to be a noisy November – but for a great cause. A collaboration between Carlton & United Breweries and Ausmusic T-shirt Day, CUB LIV LOUD 2023 will support the live music and hospitality industries with around $100,000 in cash grants to help venues host live music events on off-peak nights. The CUB LIV LOUD concert series will take place in 40 venues all around Australia, showcasing breakout acts such as ENOLA, Bakers Eddy and Emma Volard, as well as bringing out the big guns like 360, Boy & Bear and You Am I.

CUB LIV LOUD will tie-in with Ausmusic T-shirt Day (which falls this year on November 30), which itself helps to raise money and provide support programs for people working in the Australian music industry. CUB will also be making a direct contribution to Support Act – the music industry charity organisation behind Ausmusic T-shirt Day that, for 26 years, has done incredible work in delivering crisis relief and mental health programs to musicians, managers, crew and more.

In case you’re from out of town, Ausmusic T-shirt Day is “an annual day of fun and awareness to celebrate Aussie music and raise urgently needed funds for music workers in crisis.” Participants can donate directly, raise funds in a team, buy a t-shirt, or simply promote their favourite Australian artists in an effort to raise visibility and awareness. Rep your faves, take a pic, and share it online for the world to see – it’s as simple as that.

So CUB LIV LOUD is the best of everything: a charity drive that helps an industry still recovering from the brunt of Covid; a series of live shows featuring some of Australia’s finest acts; an excuse to wear an awesome band tee; and the general awesomeness of getting to rock out on a school night. Check out the gig guide on the Ausmusic T-Shirt Day website to see what CUB LIV LOUD events are happening near you, and how you can help.

NME spoke to a few can’t-miss acts performing for CUB LIV LOUD in November to see what they think about it all. Spoiler alert: they are all big fans.

Emma Volard

Promising “a dynamic, improvisatory experience that delves into the world of soul, jazz and club music,” Emma Volard urges punters to “come for the stories and stay for the boogie”.

Having had a massive year since the release of her critically lauded debut album ‘Deity’, the Melbourne singer-songwriter is a wise choice for CUB LIV LOUD, bringing a diverse sound and approach to the series with her unique ‘future soul’ blend of heartfelt vocals and intriguing beats.

Emma Volard performs with Ebi Nori and The Sound Sonic on November 7 at The Toff. More info here

BAYANG (tha Bushranger)

A CUB LIV LOUD artist who fully understands the importance of Support Act is BAYANG (tha Bushranger). True to form, the genre-bending Sydney rapper explains in no uncertain terms that, had it not been for Support Act’s assistance, he would have been in proper strife… as would much of the industry at large.

“Support Act saved my ass during Covid!” he says. “I think in general, providing a financial stimulus to workers who were getting stiffed across the board during that period was way too neglected. Support Act was a welcome oasis during that time.”

BAYANG (tha Bushranger) performs on November 15 at Botany View Hotel. More info here

360

One of the most seasoned veterans on CUB LIV LOUD 2023 line-up, Sixty knows the importance of mental health support in the music industry, particularly when it comes to touring for artists. “The travelling and unhealthy lifestyle can really knock you around,” he says. “I know from experience, so anything that helps is good.”

A man with a huge bag of hits to play, the rapper says to expect “a wild ride of sing-alongs, old and new music, and crowd favourites” at the Albury, NSW stop of his regional tour.

360 performs on November 23 at Beer DeLuxe. More info here

Bakers Eddy

The importance of Ausmusic T-shirt Day is especially apparent to Bakers Eddy, who explain that, in addition to giving Support Act a lift, it raises awareness of the massive role that merch plays in an artist’s income.

“Merch money is how we eat on the road,” reveals the band’s singer, guitarist and songwriter Ciarann Babbington. “It’s like Christmas when you’re dividing up the evening’s takings. It’s one of the few income streams that goes directly to us. I think it’s one of the purest ways to support your favourite bands.”

Bakers Eddy perform on November 23 at The Leadbeater. More info here

ENOLA

Aside from the compelling musical journey they will provide CUB LIV LOUD – mixing modern post-punk with ’90s grunge and shoegaze – ENOLA’s Ruby Marshall knows first-hand the importance of Support Act.

“During Covid their support helped me survive without being able to perform regular shows and generate income,” they explain. “They’re also great for legal advice and tips on how to work within the music industry.”

ENOLA and Platonic Sex support Bananagun on November 30 at The Espy. More info here

Pacific Avenue

Rock ‘n’ roll? Denim? Great hair? Check, check and check. Breezy, bluesy and sexy, Pacific Avenue’s music tastes like the ’70s – as do the flares the band assure us they’ll be wearing at CUB LIV LOUD. But that’s not all… for Pacific Avenue, Ausmusic T-shirt Day is a way of life.

“At the moment my favourite Ausmusic T-shirt is one by The Rions,” frontman Harry O’Brien shares. “They’ve got a few nice vintage-styled shirts that we got when we toured with them last year, and it is now something I wear at least once a week.”

Pacific Avenue perform on November 30 at the Torquay Hotel. More info here

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day takes place this year on November 30. For more info about CUB LIV LOUD 2023 shows and tickets, head to the gig guide here