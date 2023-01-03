Here are 12 Australian artists releasing new music in 2023

2022 was a positively enormous year for new Australian music, with hotly awaited follow-ups from acts like Gang Of Youths, Julia Jacklin, Midnight Oil, Sampa The Great, Camp Cope and Flume – not to mention the five (FIVE!) albums that King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard dropped – coupled with stellar debuts from King Stingray, Body Type, Mallrat, Jaguar Jonze, Romero and oh so many more.

2023 already looks set to give us a run for our money, though (or what little of it we’ll have left after all the upcoming summer festivals). In the first half of the year, we’ll hear new records from mainstays like Jen Cloher, DMA’S and Robert Forster, as well as the (long overdue) solo comeback of Ella Hooper, and debut efforts from the likes of WILSN, Baby Cool, Bec Stevens, Hallie and RedHook. Daine has a new mixtape on the way, too, and both CIVIC and Gena Rose Bruce will be returning with their second albums.

To say the very least, we’ve got a stacked year of listening ahead. While we (im)patiently wait for all our other favourite artists to announce their new records, here are 12 we’re looking forward to over the next few months.

Ella Hooper ‘Small Town Temple’ Nearly a decade removed from her debut solo album, 2014’s ‘In Tongues’, Ella Hooper has retained her penchant for soulful, smoke-soaked folk’n’roll. But wiser and more weathered in the present day, her follow-up leans on a cloudier, more tender and minimalistic palette. ‘Small Town Temple’ feels at once lived-in and raw, with dusty and droning acoustic runs coloured in by sizzling fiddles, sparse percussion and warm, yet punchy vocal harmonies. Killing Heidi fans will be divided, but Hooper’s done well by not pandering to them, instead delivering her most honest and authentic effort yet. Ellie Robinson Ella Hooper’s ‘Small Town Temple’ is out January 20 via Reckless Records. Gena Rose Bruce ‘Deep Is The Way’ The Melbourne singer-songwriter announced her second album in November with its stunning, Bill Callahan-assisted title track, a slow-burner that weaved lilting piano with the pair’s gorgeous harmonies. Lead single ‘Foolishly In Love’, by contrast, is a soaring synth-pop gem that wouldn’t sound all that out of place in a neon-lit ’80s nightclub. Both examine life, inner ache, growth, the possibility of rebirth with a refreshing frankness and candour – all of which makes for a very promising indication of what to expect from the soundscapes and themes Bruce addresses on album two. Alex Gallagher Gena Rose Bruce’s ‘Deep Is The Way’ is out January 27 via Dot Dash Recordings. Hallie ‘This Is Love’ Cut from the same angsty, heartbroken cloth as 2000s pop-rock revivalists like Pale Waves and Beach Bunny, Hallie sets themselves apart by fully embracing the plasticky, sugar-bombed aesthetics that defined their youth. On ‘This Is Love’, you’ll hear quips of saturated reverb over chopped-up vocals, record scratches and acoustic intros on otherwise bold and melodically charged songs. But this nostalgic flair is just one piece of a much more intricate puzzle, which Hallie uses as a lens to filter their present. The EP is a real-time reckoning with the crushes, new loves and heartbreaks of their early twenties, but more palpably, it’s a love letter to the turbulence. ER Hallie’s ‘This Is Love’ is out February 3.

Robert Forster ‘The Candle And The Flame’ The former Go-Between‘s forthcoming solo album is a family affair – wife Karin Bäumler and their son Louis Forster (of the sadly disbanded The Goon Sax) contributed heavily, with guest appearances coming from other family members, former Go-Betweens bassist Adele Pickvance, and a handful of other collaborators. Recorded in quiet moments of respite during Bäumler’s recovery from cancer, singles ‘She’s A Fighter’ and ‘Tender Years’ feature some of Forster’s most 8vulnerable songwriting, with an ever-present warmth throughout. AG Robert Forster’s ‘The Candle And The Flame’ is out February 3 via EMI / Universal Music Australia.

WILSN ‘Those Days Are Over’ Shannon Busch will release her debut album as WILSN early next year, after a long string of singles that introduced her soul chops, reverence for the genre’s pioneers and raw attitude. The latest, featuring Josh Teskey of The Teskey Brothers, is peppered with blues guitar and swaggering horns. But – as with previous foot-stompers like ‘You Know Better’ and ‘If You Wanna Love Me’ – it’s Busch’s bring-the-house-down vocals that take centre stage and command attention. AG WILSN’s ‘Those Days Are Over’ is out February 3 via Ivy League Records.

Baby Cool ‘Earthling On The Road To Self Love’ For her debut album as Baby Cool, Grace Cuell – who also co-fronts Nice Biscuit – evolves her established psychedelic tendencies with glimmers of Nashville twang and New Orleans swing. These eight songs are understated at first – woozy and dreamlike, steered by melodic lap steel guitar runs lacquered in fuzz – but carry wallops of heart in Cuell’s soul-baring ruminations on mental health, self-love and preservation. ER Baby Cool’s ‘Earthling On The Road To Self Love’ is out February 10.

Jen Cloher ‘I Am The River, The River Is Me’ Jen Cloher’s fifth album is a powerful and poignant declaration of self, boldly offering the answers to questions they’ve spent nearly five decades searching for. It’s at once a reckoning with and celebration of the journey – a kaleidoscopic distillation of a life’s yearning, discovery and reflection, and the paving of a path ahead that’s never looked brighter. It’s also a masterclass in tension and release, with Cloher – who for the first time sings in a mix of English and te reo Māori – oscillating from lacy, honeyed folk (‘He Toka-Tu-Moana’) to rip-roaring rock’n’roll (‘My Witch’), brushing by every shade of twang and groove along the way. ER Jen Cloher’s ‘I Am The River, The River Is Me’ is out March 3 via Milk! Records.

Bec Stevens ‘Big Worry’ Bec Stevens’ debut album has spent more than half a decade in gestation, the journey punctuated by character-shaping moves, relationships, deaths and epiphanies. She cheekily describes her artistry as “trauma dumping with a backing track”, and while these songs are suitably gut-wrenching and steeped in melancholy, they’re also teeming with hope and delivered with infectious passion and ferocity. Stevens worked closely on the record with Jono Tooke of Cry Club and Ben Stewart of Slowly Slowly, evoking the 2014-2018 golden age of Poison City punk with walloping riffs and soaring melodies, all primed for rapturous singalongs in backyards and beer gardens. ER Bec Stevens’ ‘Big Worry’ is out March 17 via Damaged Records.