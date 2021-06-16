Allday’s ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’ is out now via Allday Music/Believe.

Whether it’s the blazing summer of ‘After All This Time’ , the deadpan ramble of ‘The Paris End Of Collins St’ or the spotlit ballad ‘Bright’, Allday’s fourth album cements his versatility and his bravery, yet still seamlessly weaves in the musical elements he’s built his career on thus far. ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’ isn’t a shocking 180 – it’s the evolution of an artist coming into his own. Jackson Langford

In the lead-up to his fourth full-length ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’, Allday made a point to dub the release as his “guitar album”. The jump he makes from his woozy brand of hip-hop to shimmering alt rock/pop is admirable, but not as impressive as his ability to convincingly do both.

Divide And Dissolve ‘Gas Lit’ The instrumental duo’s cathartic third album – produced by Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Ruban Nielson – at once confronts white supremacy and colonialism while carving out a space for hope and resistance, challenging conventional musical structures to craft a unique, incendiary record. READ MORE: Divide And Dissolve wield sonic extremes against white supremacy Throughout the odyssey that is ‘Gas Lit’, Takiaya Reed (saxophone/guitar) and Sylvie Nehill (drums) explore beautiful noise and crushingly heavy discordance, coalescing doom, drone and classical influences together. The result is an intense experience that amplifies their vital message, demonstrates the duo’s tight-knit creative chemistry, and cements them as a vital sonic force to be reckoned with. Alex Gallagher Divide And Dissolve’s ‘Gas Lit’ is out now via Invada.

Julia Stone ‘Sixty Summers’ Arriving nine years after her last solo LP, Julia Stone’s ‘Sixty Summers’ is the mark of a singer reinventing herself. Largely shaking off the indie folk she’s best known for, she delves into an array of slightly darker sounds, toying with jazz and electronica. She weaves webs of romantic lyricism across the record, regaling the listener with cinematic dramas, passionate love affairs and moonlit frolics in her soft, breathy drawl. READ MORE: Julia Stone: “I’ve been amazed over the years how some people really don’t like finding out who I am” The result is a multifaceted yet fluid body of work, reflective of a musician who’s pushed her own creative boundaries and emerged a new, exciting artist. Greta Brereton Julia Stone’s ‘Sixty Summers’ is out now via BMG.



June Jones ‘Leafcutter’ On ‘Leafcutter’, it’s just June Jones, the synthesiser and you. The minimal instrumentation demands your undivided attention as Jones sings of therapy, memory and her lived experience as a trans woman with ADHD. Each song is confessional in nature, bringing you up close with the singer’s inner fears: “I try to not disappear… I try my best to exist.” READ MORE: June Jones: “Even when the world feels extremely difficult, there is always humanity and care and solidarity” Jones’ decision to self-produce this record, unlike her 2019 debut ‘Diana’, only enhances the storytelling taking shape over its ten songs. It’s not an album thrown on in the background, but one as intent and intimate as the counselling sessions she reflects on. Caleb Triscari June Jones’ ‘Leafcutter’ is out now via Emotion Punk/Remote Control.

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard ‘L.W.’ As they near the 20-record mark, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard still want to impress. ‘L.W.’, their 17th album and their second of 2021 (last week, they dropped ‘Butterfly 3000’), finds the devil in the details with knowing nods to their previous work. READ MORE: King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard: “It’s cool how divisive we are” ‘If Not Now, Then When?’, for instance, is a grab bag of the best boogie ideas from ‘Oddments’ and the light touch of ‘Paper Mâché Dream Balloon’. One thing remains a constant: frontman Stu Mackenzie’s trademark “woos” and whelps. He keeps the magic alive with the same emotional tone – excitement. Mikey Cahill King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s ‘L.W.’ is out now via Flightless Records.

Liz Stringer ‘First Time Really Feeling’ Liz Stringer scales emotional peaks in ‘First Time Really Feeling’. Looking back on life through the clear lenses that come with newfound sobriety, her pulsing ballads trace tales of displacement from rising city rents, budding youthful friendships and the burden of patriarchal expectations. READ MORE: Liz Stringer – ‘First Time Really Feeling’ review: a singer-songwriter at the peak of her powers Stringer’s steady, resonant voice is a lantern, guiding listeners through this sombre, yet strong record. While she doesn’t shy from bold embellishments – like the glimmering keys, bleeding strings and blooming choral harmonies on ‘The Waning Of The Sun’ – the disciplined composer is careful never to overpower her finely detailed stories. Belinda Quinn Liz Stringer’s ‘First Time Really Feeling’ is out now via Milk!/Remote Control.

Mere Women ‘Romantic Notions’ Four albums in, Sydney’s Mere Women are at the top of their game. ‘Romantic Notions’ is an urgent and unswerving album of propulsive post-punk that examines idealism as a coping mechanism in the face of unacceptable, coercive behaviour women experience to this day. READ MORE: Mere Women: Sydney post-punks take apart “double-edged” romanticism on their fourth album These themes are not new to singer and keyboardist Amy Wilson, but ‘Romantic Notions’ brings things closer to home this time, taking inspiration from Wilson’s great-grandmother’s diaries and her own family history. A sonically complex record that covers Siouxsie Sioux-esque gothic rock, arena-sized alt-rock and dissonant no wave, ‘Romantic Notions’ is a visceral and vital triumph. Tom Walters Mere Women’s ‘Romantic Notions’ is out now via Poison City.

Middle Kids ‘Today We’re The Greatest’ Middle Kids hit the ground running from day-dot – so much so that it wouldn’t have surprised many if they suffered a one-and-done implosion. Not only have they avoided the sophomore slump, however, they’ve surpassed their prior body of work entirely. READ MORE: Middle Kids on their new album ‘Today We’re The Greatest’: “We know who we are, and this is it” ‘Today We’re The Greatest’ documents a band in repose and reflection, adding a further emotional depth and texture to their already maximalist indie rock. Bookending the album with the career-best balladry of ‘Bad Neighbours’ and the title track, the Sydney trio double down on their searing confessional style to full effect. This record is an accomplished, fully realised effort that rewards fans both old and new. David James Young Middle Kids’ ‘Today We’re The Greatest’ is out now via EMI.

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis ‘Carnage’ Recorded under the stasis of the pandemic, ‘Carnage’ is a big departure from Cave and Ellis’ last full Bad Seeds record, the gossamer ‘Ghosteen’. It’s riddled with discord and brittle humanity, pounding synths, recurring motifs and classically Cave-ian religious references, both subversive and devotional. READ MORE: Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – ‘Carnage’ review: the peak of their powers As with all of Cave’s work since the passing of his son, the album explores humanity’s capacity for violence and love, but by the end of ‘Carnage’, you get the feeling he’s reconciled himself with the fact that easy answers will remain elusive. ‘Carnage’ is Cave at his disturbing, electrifying and prophetic best. Nick Buckley Nick Cave & Warren Ellis’ ‘Carnage’ is out now via Goliath.

Odette ‘Herald’ Odette was at her lowest when she wrote ‘Herald’. The emotionally-concentrated follow-up to 2018’s ‘To A Stranger’ centres around a particularly difficult breakup and her struggles with mental illness. Here, she’s traded in some of her hallmark neo-soul ways for frustrated, glitching electro-pop and ballads that dance a line between bitter and broken. READ MORE: Odette: “I’m just a bundle of nerves experiencing things, trying not to be a bad person” Sitting alongside the heaviness, though, is surprisingly whimsical production, used to express how grounded the 24-year-old feels amongst nature. Her microcosm in ‘Herald’ is littered with classical strings, Disney-esque flutes, and synthetic insect sounds. It makes clear that there is still hope. Odette’s complexities may run as deep as the women who’ve inspired her – Fiona Apple, Björk – but her emotions, in this collection, are universal. Debbie Carr Odette’s ‘Herald’ is out now via EMI.

Ryan Downey ‘A Ton Of Colours’ So sweeping and shivering is Ryan Downey’s natural baritone that it could threaten to overshadow his actual songs. Thankfully he squashes that risk flat on his second album, which is a step up from the Melbourne singer-songwriter’s promising 2018 debut. READ MORE: Ryan Downey: “We’ve got to step out of the comfort of fear” The grandiosity of ‘A Ton Of Colours’ is grounded in Downey’s newfound showmanship. The arrangements follow suit, arcing upwards and outwards with a ripe dramatic flair befitting the lovestruck lyrics. Straddling luscious soft rock and arty indie pop, Downey lets loose on every front here, belting out his intense and timeless feelings like a neglected torch singer who’s suddenly hellbent on making himself heard. Doug Wallen Ryan Downey’s ‘A Ton Of Colours’ is out now via Dot Dash/Remote Control.