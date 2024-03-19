The 10 best Chung Ha songs, according to the singer herself

“I think I was pretty brave and adventurous,” Chung Ha muses while looking back on everything she’s done in her career so far. “I feel like I did some different genres and different tastes.” Though, that’s definitely something of an understatement.

Since Chung Ha went solo following the disbandment of her former group, I.O.I, she’s tried her hand at a multitude of sounds. She’s strutted to the heart of the dancefloor in the likes of ‘Stay Tonight’, moulded K-pop in her image on ‘Roller Coaster’ and delivered heartfelt ballads in ‘Byulharang (160504 + 170607)’. Put her back catalogue so far on shuffle and you’ll be treated to a smorgasbord of styles, but each made to feel distinctively her.

Ranking the best songs from that collection would be a daunting task for anyone, not least the person with the strongest personal connection to her work. Ever up for a challenge, though, Chung Ha has given NME her definitive selection of her 10 best songs so far.

Honourable mentions:

‘Flying on Faith’ (2021)

‘XXXX’ (2022)

‘Good Night My Princess’ (2022)

‘Bad Boy’ (with CHRISTOPHER)’ (2020)

‘At The End’ (2019)