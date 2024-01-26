The 10 best ITZY songs, according to the girl group themselves

Reinvention is so often the name of the game in music, but K-pop quintet ITZY have known exactly who they are and what they stand for since the very beginning. After making a splash in 2019 with their now-iconic debut single ‘DALLA DALLA’ – which translates to ‘Different Different’ – Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna have stuck to their guns with dynamic and empowering songs that advocate individuality and being unapologetically yourself.

Over their five-year career, ITZY have been there, done that, be it selling out concerts all over the world, inking ambassadorships with major brands or sweeping award shows across Asia. Between these accolades and achievements, the girl group also released hit after hit every year, from the fan-favourite single ‘WANNABE’ to their first English single ‘Boys Like You’, and they show no signs of slowing down.

The quintet kicked off 2024 on a high with their highly anticipated second studio album, ‘Born to Be’, which came after a month-long roll out that saw the release of solo songs, mind-blowing music videos and more. While ITZY gear up for their next big endeavour – a massive 29-date world tour that’ll run from March to August this year – they sit down with NME to rank their 10 best songs and tell us why.

Honourable mentions:

‘THAT’S A NO NO’ (2020)

‘Snowy’ (2022)

‘NOBODY LIKE YOU’ (2020)

‘Chillin’ Chillin’’ (2021)

‘SHOOT!’ (2021)