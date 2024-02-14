10 best romantic K-pop songs for Valentine’s Day

The concept of love has long been a preferred muse of the arts, and Korean music is no different. K-pop artists have put out some masterfully crafted melodies, ranging from anthems of profound passion and longing to odes to devotion and heartbreak, that have resonated on a deep level with listeners across the globe.

From infectious tracks to soul-stirring melodies, K-pop – and its embrace of musical diversity – has captured the imaginations of fans all over the world, transcending linguistic barriers with universal themes of yearning and loving. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, join NME as we countdown the ten romantic K-pop songs.

Honourable mentions:

‘Replay’ by SHINee

‘Like’ by BTS

‘Some’ by Jungiggo and Soyou

‘Moonlight’ by TWICE

‘Fairy of Shampoo’ by Tomorrow X Together