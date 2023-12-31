Beyond The Valley 2023 day 3 recap: Central Cee and Ferg bring the party to Barunah Plains

In partnership with Beyond The Valley

Day three of Beyond The Valley 2023/24 (December 30) had the huge task of living up to the stunning previous day of performances, which climaxed with an ethereal showcase from RÜFÜS DU SOL. But BTV was more than prepared with a line-up of heavyweight hip-hop luminaries.

While the day proved to be far more chilly than day two, punters’ spirits were at an all time high, with festival-goers flocking to stages well beyond the noon start time. From start till end, the Barunah Plains was filled with a burning passion and love for music and parties, showing once again that Beyond The Valley can’t be stopped. Here are some highlights of the night.

BTV can’t look away from Miss Kaninna

At 2pm, Miss Kaninna took to the Valley Stage for what would turn out to be one of the most incensed and important sets of the weekend. Playing to a small but dedicated crowd, Miss Kaninna commanded her audience, issuing urgent and moving speeches about the need for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict and speaking out against racial discrimination.

Over the course of her fast-paced 40-minute set, Miss Kaninna paid tribute to the Wadawurrung and Eastern Maar Peoples whose land Beyond The Valley takes place on while ripping through tracks like ‘Blak Britney’, ‘Kush’ and ‘Pinnacle Bitch’ as she rapped, danced and twerked her way around the stage. A star in the making.

Channel Tres oozes funk and charisma

Channel Tres is no stranger to Australia, but every time he steps onto the stage Down Under, he performs like it’s his first time and he’s got to win over a crowd that, truthfully, already loves him.

As he danced and sang his way through cuts like ‘Controller’, ‘Acid In My Blood’ and ‘Sexy Black Timberlake’, Channel Tres – supported only by two backup dancers – put on a suave, sensual show that no one could look away from. Dripping charisma and swagger, he brought to Barunah Plains a much needed dose of funk and fun.

DMA’S get their flowers

As the sun began to set on Barunah Plains, DMA’S walked onstage to deafening cheers. Wasting no time at all, the trio dove right into ‘The Glow’ and ‘Fading Like A Picture’ as a packed-out Valley Stage showered them with unending love.

It was DMA’S first gig back Down Under since wrapping up a tour of the UK earlier this month, so the band had to make it special. They whipped out an unreleased track and delivered fan favourites like ‘Tape Deck Sick’, ‘Delete’ and ‘Lay Down’ that all got the crowd buzzing.

But it was the crowd’s reactions to their cover of Cher’s ‘Believe’ and closer ‘Everbody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend’ that truly signified DMA’S status as Australian music royalty: they earned the loudest singalongs of the weekend so far and a five-minute ovation to end the set.

Ferg brings East Coast rap to Barunah Plains

After two days of glittery pop, euphoric electronica, Britpop and surf rock, punters at Beyond The Valley were chomping at the bit for a good old-fashioned hip-hop set – and Ferg delivered on all fronts.

Bursting onto the stage with ‘New Level’, the A$AP Mob rapper got the crowd riled up so much additional security had to be deployed at the barricades. Delivering a career-spanning set, Ferg blazed through cuts like ‘East Coast’, ‘Yamborghini High’, and ‘Mo Bamba’ but the energy only got more frenzied in anticipation for the rapper’s closer, ‘Plain Jane’, that transformed the Valley Stage into a giant mosh pit.

Ferg matched his crowd’s enthusiasm, giving Beyond The Valley every bit of energy he had and even telling the audience that he might’ve just lost his voice at the set – his first of many as he tours Australia into the New Year.

Central Cee delivers a headlining set to remember

Central Cee‘s headlining set at BTV might have been a little too short for punters’ liking – his set ran just under 40 minutes – but the London rapper wasted no time delivering hit after hit after hit.

As Cench ran through tracks like ‘Commitment Issues’ and ‘A Day In The Life’, it was clear to see that the rapper has earned himself an army of fans across the other side of the world beyond his viral hits like ‘Sprinter’, which he played earlier in his set, acknowledging onstage that he knew fans were waiting all day to hear it.

Central Cee closed out day three of the festival playing to his strengths and giving the fans what they wanted: two playthroughs of ‘Doja’ just so they could end their night by screaming the now-iconic opening lyric. It was a thrilling send-off to a perfect day 3 of Beyond The Valley.