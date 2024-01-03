The story of Beyond The Valley 2023 – in glorious photos

In partnership with Beyond The Valley

2023 may be over, but that doesn’t mean we’re ready to say goodbye to Beyond The Valley just yet. After four magnificent days spent braving brisk winds and chilly dips in temperatures with over tens of thousands of likeminded partygoers, NME rang in the new year with a wealth of music from international superstars, local heroes, illustrious veterans, rising talents and everyone in between.

Across three stages – four if you managed to find the elusive Schmall Klub – punters were treated to infectious pop-rock, good old fashioned East Coast rap, dreamy electronica, slut-pop and more – all while taking in the beautiful sights at Barunah Plains.

Join us as we relive the best that Beyond The Valley had to offer in 2023 through stunning pictures.

Day two: Welcome to Beyond The Valley, and Welcome to Country

To officially kick off Beyond The Valley, throngs of enthusiastic punters attended the Welcome To Country ceremony by representatives of the Wadawurrung and Eastern Maar Peoples, on whose land BTV takes place.

Day two: Dameeeela starts the party early at Dance Dome

It’s 2:30pm and the sun is scorching, but that doesn’t stop thousands of festivalgoers from getting the party started at the Dance Dome with Dameeeela on the decks.

Day two: G Flip rocks the Valley Stage

Though feeling a little under the weather, G Flip put on the show of a lifetime – one that solidifies their claim as a future headliner.

Day two: exit light, enter night

The sun begins to set on Barunah Plains, enveloping Beyond The Valley in gorgeous golden hues.

Day two: Destroy Lonely turns up the heat

American rapper Destroy Lonely brought unparalleled energy to the Valley Stage, delivering trap banger after trap banger.

Day two: no place we’d rather be

Australian electronic titans RÜFÜS DU SOL close out the second day of Beyond The Valley with an instant-classic set and a goosebump-inducing visual display.

Day three: a matter of urgency

In the early hours of the afternoon, Miss Kaninna uses her platform to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict, condemning racial discrimination, police brutality and more – all while spitting bars.

Day three: Surprise! Dom’s here

Beyond The Valley 2022 headliner Dom Dolla was revealed to be the secret guest performer at the Dance Dome in the afternoon, drawing out a packed crowd at 4pm. It meant that he’s never missed a BTV – having played all eight editions of the festival.

Day three: RÜFÜS DU SOL play a cheeky surprise set

BTV wasn’t done with the surprises just yet: RÜFÜS DU SOL took over the Dance Dome after Dom Dolla for another banger of a surprise set.

Day three: DMA’S get a hero’s welcome

Aussie trio DMA’S – and their touring members – got a heroes’ welcome at Beyond The Valley 2023 as a packed Valley Stage showered them with deafening singalongs and a spine-tingling ovation.

Day three: Ferg goes hard

Ferg delivered a career-spanning performance at Beyond The Valley, going so hard that he began to go hoarse towards the end of his 40-minute set: “God damn, this [is] my first show of the tour and y’all got me losing my voice already.”

Day three: sprinting with Central Cee

Cench brought UK rap to Barunah Plains, treating punters to a short but sweet hit-filled set that included ‘Sprinter’, ‘A Day In The Life’ and ‘Doja’… twice.

Day four: Gold Fang brings dancehall to Beyond The Valley

Australia-based Trinidadian dancehall singer Gold Fang kicked off the final day of Beyond The Valley – and 2023 – with a groovy performance.

Day four: saluting a great 2023

Salute packed out the Dance Dome at 4pm for a thrilling 90-minute dance party that kept ravers on the tip of their toes with a roaring good time.

Day four: the final sunset of 2023

The sun sets for the final time in 2023 and anticipation for the new year is at an all-time high.

Day four: Flight Facilities take us on a trip

Flight Facilities kick off the 2024 pre-gaming session with their iconic Decades set as the ultimate party playlist.

Day four: HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Happy new year! Pyrotechnics went off and streamers filled the air as the clock struck midnight, taking us into 2024.

Day four: onwards and upwards

Peggy Gou rings in 2024 with a tantalising two-hour set at the stroke of midnight.