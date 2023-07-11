Blur: every album ranked in order of greatness

Is 2023 the second summer of Britpop? Between the reunion of Pulp, a new Blur album on the cards, a Tory government in crisis and a summer of music where a new generation of music fans take over, it all feels mightily familiar…

What better time for The Rise and Fall of Britpop, a new BBC podcast hosted by Steve Lamacq and Jo Whiley, to look back at how the scene was birthed, how it flourished and how, ultimately, it all fell apart in spectacular fashion. Including new interviews, archive material and more, the pair look at British society around the origin of the music, and how the bright young things took British culture to the world.

This past weekend (July 8), the reunited Blur played two shows at Wembley Stadium and will release their ninth album, ‘The Ballad of Darren’ next week (July 21). An apt moment to revisit and rank all their previous studio albums, then…