Boardmasters 2023: the beachside weekender in glorious photos

Boardmasters 2023 took place at the weekend (Aug 11 – 13) with another beachside party and headliners Lorde, Florence and The Machine and Liam Gallagher.

On Friday, Lorde previewed her new era and performed two previously unheard new songs as part of her European jaunt. Former Oasis frontman Liam celebrated the release of his recent live album from Knebworth last year, and Florence continued her summer of big gigs.

Elsewhere, Dylan, Confidence Man, The Vaccines and more all featured on the line-up. Check out photos below.

