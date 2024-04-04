Inside Amy Winehouse’s Camden – a guide to the beehived singer’s beloved borough

In partnership with STUDIOCANAL

Amy Winehouse once described the north London indie hotspot as her “playground”. Jennifer Brown – who runs the Rock ‘n’ Roll Camden Walking Tour and is frontwoman of power-pop band The Priscillas – talks NME through the sights and hangouts fans should check out.

1. Make a pilgrimage to…

The bronze Amy Winehouse sculpture

Stables market

Jennifer Brown: “The statue, unveiled in 2014, is by sculptor Scott Eaton, and Amy Winehouse’s dad Mitch felt it encapsulated her personality. It’s a lifesize commemoration with her in heels and sporting her signature beehive hairdo. There’s usually loads of people crowding around it and placing tribute bracelets on her wrists.”

Winehouse fact: The late actor Barbara Windsor, who was a friend of Amy’s, opened the statue on what would have been her 31st birthday.

2. Pull up a stool in…

The Hawley Arms

2 Castlehaven Road

JB: “This was Amy’s local and you’d always see her, Pete Doherty, Kate Moss and other indie stars there in the 2000s. In 2008, when she won one of her five Grammy awards, she shouted ‘Camden Town ain’t burning down!’ during her acceptance speech, because The Hawley Arms had burned down. It was rebuilt, and now there’s a beautiful mural of her behind the pub.”

Winehouse fact: Amy enjoyed playing pool here and regularly jumped behind the bar to help serve customers.

3. Grab a bite at…

Camden Market

192, 198 Camden High St

JB: “Amy used to work in The Cages, Buck Street Market, which was knocked down five years ago and redeveloped, so on our tours, I’ll say: ‘Picture what it used to be…’ when the independent traders hadn’t been priced out. Peoples’ perceptions of rock singers is that they never had to work a day in their life and just become famous – but she worked here.”

Winehouse fact: She flogged candles here in her early twenties.

4. See where she lived…

Amy’s townhouse

30 Camden Square

JB: “This is Amy’s old house, which is a 20-minute walk from Camden Town. I lived around the corner from her, and it was surreal when she first died because you’d have tourists coming up to you pointing at a map asking: ‘Amy Winehouse?’. Fans still place tributes on the tree opposite.”

Winehouse fact: The street signs of Camden Square acted as graffitied books of condolences for fans and replacements were stolen 14 times.

5. Go to a gig at…

The Jazz Café

5 Parkway

JB: “Amy played here in 2004, as have many legendary artists who were a huge influence on her, such as Ronnie Spector. It’s a great, intimate venue to check out some of the most respected names in jazz and soul.”

Winehouse fact: Lana Del Rey, Adele, and Bobby Womack have all graced The Jazz Café’s stage.

6. Check out the street art…

Various locations

JB: “You can find touching street art celebrations of Amy throughout Camden. If you look on Pratt Street, there’s a lovely painting of her next to her friend, hairdresser Michael Dixon – who also went by the name of Irish Michael.”

Winehouse fact: You can download an Amy Street Art Trail Map from the Jewish Museum London.

