“It’s pure creative expression”: behind the Chemical Brothers’ awe-inspiring live show with longtime show director Adam Smith

In partnership with Frontier Touring

The Chemical Brothers have built their reputation on an awe-inspiring live show – a visual extravaganza that has helped them become the UK’s premier electronic band.

READ MORE: The enduring relevance of The Chemical Brothers

As they ready a 2024 Australia tour in support of their tenth album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’, we speak to Adam Smith, one of the Chemical Brothers’ two longtime show directors alongside Marcus Lyall (together known as Smith and Lyall) – who has worked with the Chemical Brothers since their second gig.

Advertisement

Smith and the duo of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons began working together nearly three decades ago. Then, their light show was dependent on 35mm slide projectors and 16mm film projectors, and family members helping out by starring in the incorporated videos. Today, the immersive performance includes 96 Solaris LED Flares, 80 MegaPointe lights and 9,000 lighting and VFX cues. The two teams have created an ever-evolving show that builds on the twin prongs of a stream of successful albums and immersive visuals and exceeds the Chemical Brothers faithful’s expectations for continued excellence and innovation.

Smith speaks to NME about the science behind the spectacle, their decadeslong creative collaboration, and much more.

How did you first come to the attention of Ed and Tom?

“I can’t remember the exact moment as it was probably 30 years ago but we were going out to some of the same clubs that were DJing at and we had mutual friends. We were doing visuals at some of those clubs and working with a band called The Sandals who Ed and Tom (when they were called the Dust Brothers) did a remix for. This was when Noah Clark and I were working together making visuals as Vegetable Vision. Marcus and I have been working on the show together for the last 12 years.”

“We have never shown the Chemical Brothers storyboards. It’s an amazing privilege to have this trust and belief”

Was there a particular point where it clicked and it was clear the relationship between the four of you had legs?

“I worked with them from the second ever live show they did. It was only 20 minutes long then and we were using analogue 35mm slide projectors and 16mm film projectors. Ed and Tom loved our visuals and we loved their music so it worked well. They wanted the live show to be an experience which involved visuals and music. Noah, Ed, Tom and I got on very well as well. We had a lot of laughs in the early touring days.”

Advertisement

What are some of the wildest ideas you have been able to bring to the show? Of what are you most proud?

“Looking back it was quite an odd one to get my dad in clown makeup to lip sync the vocal ‘you are all my children now’ [in ‘Superflash]. He hadn’t done any acting since he was at college but the visual seemed popular – some people even have it as a tattoo. My dad is very proud of that. My mum? Not so keen.

“I think Marcus and I are probably most proud when the combination of brilliant performance, incredible costumes plus a dynamic visual ‘look’ and amazing lighting interaction with the moving images really comes together. The new visuals for ‘No Reason’ sort of get this. But there’s always something you want to do better.”

Can you share any spectacular near-misses or ideas that you haven’t been able to bring to life? Any issues with people in found footage not wanting to be in the light show?

“We film all our footage and don’t use any found, stock or library footage so this hasn’t happened. We did film a whole sequence for ‘Star Guitar’ that never made it to the show but thankfully that’s the only time that has happened.”

How much input do Ed and Tom have in what you do? At what point in the process do you meet with them? How many meetings do you have, from initially showing them the storyboard to finished product?

“They send us the music way ahead of time. We present them with some loose ideas. Sometimes a few ideas, sometimes just one and we collectively decide which is best. There’s a great deal of trust and belief so there have been occasions where I have described an idea and they have said they don’t understand what it is but my enthusiasm and excitement for the idea is worth pursuing.

“They really understand the creative process and don’t micromanage. Sometimes we might only share the final piece at rehearsals after they have seen a very un-detailed presentation, other times we will show them work in progress. We have never shown them storyboards. It’s an amazing privilege to have this trust and belief. Very rare indeed, and I think the reason why the show has evolved the way it has. It’s a pure creative expression. An interpretation of the music. Always serving the music. And it’s only Ed, Tom, Marcus and myself that are involved in these creative discussions.”

At what point do you get to hear the material? Typically how long is your deadline to get your part of the show ready?

“It depends how radically the set has changed since the previous tour and how many new songs there are. From hearing the new music to first show can be 3-6 months.”

The Chemical Brothers have just released a new album. Have you made visuals for each track or do they choose ones they know will be in the set?

“They choose which new ones will be in the set. Often these are in the new set before the album comes out. It’s amazing to see the reaction to these new songs. Songs that audience have never heard get incredible reactions, because they are so good. It’s lovely to see.”

Do you redo the lights/visuals for particular songs – say really big hits – or when a new tour comes round?

“Sometimes. We made a new piece for ‘Hey Boy Hey Girl’ a few years ago with aerial performers and dancers in motion capture. Their movements are intrinsically linked with the movements of the lights.”

Do you have a sense if the audience expects a new visual or expects the familiar ‘greatest hits’ type visual?

“Sometimes you see people getting their phones ready when they think the 4-metre high robots (that fire lasers out of their eyes) are about to come on. We try and surprise the audience as much as possible but people also seem to like seeing the old visuals too.”

“It’s exciting and a real privilege to be part of something that gives people so much pleasure and joy”

What surprises you about your work with the Chemical Brothers?

“The music continues to inspire me. It evolves and changes. I suppose that surprises me sometimes. I like the creative surprises that come up when Marcus and I are coming up with ideas. When you feel as if an idea came through you rather than from you.”

And finally – why does the relationship work?

“Trust. Faith. Listening. Play. Freedom. I guess we all still love what each other do and we all still enjoy it. It’s exciting and a real privilege to be part of something that gives people so much pleasure and joy.”

The Chemical Brothers tour Australia in February-March 2024, performing one-night-only east-coast shows at Riverstage Brisbane (February 27), Sydney Showground (February 29) and A Day On The Green at Mt Duneed Estate Geelong (March 2). Find tickets and more info here