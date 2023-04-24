Chris Lanzon: the Sydney singer-songwriter now ready to talk about his ‘Dark Side’

Chris Lanzon is ready to talk about his past. It’s a little out of character for the Sydney singer-songwriter – as he tells NME, “I’ve always been very forward-facing as a person, so I try to not hold on to things too much. But I think that can also turn into ignoring things that were pretty fundamental to you as a person, which isn’t necessarily healthy.”

The world knows the 22-year-old Lanzon as a solo artist. But before he penned vulnerable, introspective tracks like ‘Everest’ and ‘Still’, he was already in the public eye as a 13-year-old competitor on the very first season of The Voice Kids. He then became a member of the boyband In Stereo and between 2015 and 2018, with Jakob Delgado and Ethan Karpathy, recorded hits like the saccharine, funk-flecked ‘Girlfriend’ and the rollicking ‘Good Enough’.

Commercially, In Stereo were a success: their second EP ‘The Speed Of Sound’ peaked at number 3 on the ARIA charts, and tours were frequent. Behind the scenes, the band worked around the clock to propel themselves further. Though they were guided by a team, the trio weren’t always given the full picture about what they were being asked to do, Lanzon says. “There were many opportunities that would come up where we wouldn’t even get an opportunity to say yes or no. We’d just be forced into doing it, or we wouldn’t know all the details about it.”

Advertisement

During those whirlwind years, In Stereo toured the country multiple times as teenagers who couldn’t quite grasp what the music industry expected from them. “We definitely had people around us who [were] trying to make the most of that situation for their own gain,” Lanzon says now.

Looking back, he believes there “should be an age limit to the music industry,” adding: “there should be a bit more care for younger people in the industry. You’re so vulnerable at that time, and all you want is for your dreams to come true. But you don’t really know what that looks like, and what the best path is going to be long term.”

“I see the ‘Melancholy’ trilogy as the whole journey of coming to find my footing as an artist”

Coming to terms with his time as part of In Stereo was a process that Lanzon describes as “scary”, but one that involved “necessary” healing. “The positives [were] that I learned so much, and I was able to make really great memories. But the negatives [were] I was living a completely inauthentic self,” he reveals. “There was always this conflicting feeling of ‘I really want to be doing something in music, but something doesn’t necessarily feel right here.’

“I didn’t really feel like there was any sort of substance there that felt true to who I was. And I feel like obviously [at] that age, you can’t really expect that anyway. I’ve just grown up, I think, and been able to accept that time and not pretend that it didn’t happen entirely.”

In the immediate wake of In Stereo’s dissolution, Lanzon felt lost; he tried his hardest to leave and move on. He finally processes that tumultuous time on the ‘Melancholy’ trilogy of solo EPs, the third of which is titled ‘Dark Side’ and drops this Thursday (April 27).

Advertisement

It’s his most emotionally honest release yet: some of the highlights include the twinkling ‘June’, which features Central Coast singer Eluera, and the lovesick ‘Starlight’, which starts with grainy, slightly distorted vocals before sharpening into focus. Lanzon’s intimate yet relatable lyrics, like “await your call, like a dog and bone / Give my all, to build a home”, are set to be comforting salve for many an aching heart.

In Stereo’s music was typical commercial boyband fodder, predictable pop music foregrounding the band’s vocal melodies over production that was slick to the point of being sterile. Lanzon’s pop nous is much more pronounced in his solo music, while more interesting production choices elevate his warm vocals: lovingly rough and ready at times, while at other moments polished and refined. It’s a contrast that leaves the listener guessing.

Influenced by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and The 1975 (and on ‘Dark Side’, Nirvana), Lanzon’s discography showcases an aptitude for expansive hooks while teasing out the threads of humanity that tie us together like love, longing and letting go. His wildly popular cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’ is arguably more tender than the original, while 2021’s wistful ‘New York, Falling Apart’, captured a common pandemic sentiment: what if we could go back to a world before things turned upside down?

‘Dark Side’ is a step forward for Lanzon in a few senses. He’d learnt how to produce music on his own out of a desire for independence, he says, “so I could have that space to explore and try things without feeling like there was an influence of another person trying to push the way they saw it”. Wanting to push this EP beyond his own capabilities, he brought in Kllo’s Simon Lam, who has worked with the likes of Allday and Cub Sport.

“By the time I got to working with [Lam], I had produced most of the songs to a place where I felt I had reached my limit. He was then able to come in and breathe a whole new life into them and really polish them up.”

“I was living a completely inauthentic self. I didn’t really feel like there was any sort of substance there that felt true to who I was”

Speaking about the ‘Melancholy’ trilogy, which began with his debut EP in 2020, Lanzon is reflective. “With this third one, I felt a lot more confident in what I wanted to do.” He adds, “It feels like the evolution of everything I’ve been trying to do since I started that first EP. I see the trilogy as the whole journey of coming to find my footing as an artist.”

The final song of ‘Dark Side’ is the stripped-back ‘You’ll Find It’, a song which concludes the ‘Melancholy’ trilogy as well as Lanzon’s journey as an artist to date. Armed with an acoustic guitar, he pines for a better understanding of what lies ahead, calling out to a future self: “And I wonder what it’s like / Knowing wrong from right, sometimes / If I ever cross that line / Will I finally feel alright?”

Lanzon describes the song as an “acknowledgment that this process is circular. There’s always going to be times where you feel really clear, and then times where you don’t really know what’s happening. I think that process is ongoing as you grow and discover more about yourself and about the world around you.”

The final seconds of ‘You’ll Find it’ feature a snippet of a younger Lanzon. “I must have just hit record when I was like three or four years old,” he recalls, his tone peaceful. ”And it was recording hours of random audio from my house. There was this little bit that I came across that I put in the song where I think I was trying to reach up for a really high shelf. You can hear my mum going, ‘No, you can’t reach that’. And I’m like, ‘no, I can reach it, I can’. And she’s like, ’No, you can’t, you’re gonna hurt yourself’.

“I loved the feeling of that: to summarise that emotion of ‘you just always need to try even when you feel like you’re not going to make it. If you keep pushing through, you will get there in the end.’”

Chris Lanzon’s ‘Dark Side’ is out April 27 via Hunnydew Recordings/Believe.