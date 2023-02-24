City And Colour on his powerful connection to Australia: “There’s not a bone in my body that doesn’t think I should be out here”

It was on November 25, 2004 that Australians first saw bore witness to the visceral intensity of Alexisonfire live in the flesh. The post-hardcore heroes played to around 300 sweaty, mosh-starved maniacs at Adelaide’s Enigma Bar. Frontman Dallas Green came away from that night a changed man: “We had no idea what to expect, but the moment we got off that stage, we knew we needed to come back as soon as possible.”

And they did: Alexisonfire returned in August 2005, then in May 2007, then another five times over the following decade. Australia too became a touring hotspot for City And Colour – Green’s bluesy, folk-adjacent side-project – which toured the country eight times over the decade of 2007 to 2017.

In September 2019, the Canadian musician and his band made a brief trip Down Under for a one-off City And Colour set at that year’s Brisbane Festival. The trip ended in tragedy when on September 24, Karl Bareham – Green’s touring crewmate and longtime producer – died in a scuba diving accident. An enjoyable day off on the Gold Coast ended with Green identifying his friend’s body in the morgue, an experience he recently recalled as “the hardest moment I’ve had in my entire life”.

The incident wore at Green’s psyche for years until he found the strength to do what he does best and poured his grief into song. The heart-wrenching and cathartic ‘Meant To Be’, released last November, is Green’s powerful ode to Bareham. “I had experienced grief before in my life, but nothing close to this,” Green tells NME. Though it took him a while to come round to writing about his friend, he knew that the tragedy would emerge in his songwriting sooner or later. “Knowing the way I am and the way I write – which is just to try to get myself out of my own head – I was certain it was going to come up at some point.”

In March, Green will release his seventh album as City And Colour, ‘The Love Still Held Me Near’ – a record of loss and grief and mourning, and in turn the beautiful flowers that can blossom after the seeds of death are sown. ‘Meant To Be’ was designated the lead single, but as Green reveals, that almost wasn’t the case.

“There was a moment right before it came out where I had this real crisis,” he says. “I was like, ‘…What have I done? This is wrong. I shouldn’t be singing about this.’” Green called his friend and tour manager Justin ‘Juice’ Schell, who was in the room with him when they had to identify Bareham’s body. “I said, ‘Should I really be doing this?!’ And he just reminded me, ‘This experience is not singular to us.’ It seems tragic, because it is, and it was, but grief is something that everybody has to deal with at some point.”

Galvanised by the prospect of helping fans work through their own grief, Green now sees ‘Meant To Be’ as one of the most crucial tracks in his catalogue. It’s currently opening his live show, 12 of which he performed in Australia across January and February. Returning to the country four years after Bareham’s death, he says, has been “emotional for everybody”, but equally necessary.

“Juice came up and watched the first show in Canberra,” he explained, “and when we opened on [‘Meant To Be’], he started crying… It was a weird feeling, right? Because that song wouldn’t exist if that incident didn’t happen here. It was a very convoluted emotional experience… But I don’t think holding it in is the right idea.”

It hasn’t been emotional only for Green and his band, either. When they played at the SummerSalt festival in Torquay earlier this month, there was a fan in the crowd who, in Green’s words, was “just going through it”. “I could tell that that song meant something to him,” the musician adds, “because he also must have lost somebody close to him recently.”

What better way, Green thinks, to honour his friend than to “turn that pain into something beautiful, which hopefully then lightens the load of what other people are going through? And it doesn’t even have to be about death! That’s always been my favourite thing about music: you don’t need to know exactly what I wrote a song about, and you don’t have to feel it the way I feel it – you can take whatever you want or need to take from it.”

Ultimately though, Green says, ‘The Love Still Held Me Near’ is about “so much more” than melancholy – its overarching theme being the power of “getting through and putting yourself back together” in the wake of loss. Getting through it, for Green, was making it back Down Under, where he proudly says now: “There’s not a bone in my body that doesn’t think I should be out here playing and singing.”

Eight of the shows on the just-finished run came as part of the SummerSalt tour, where in addition to Canberra and Torquay, Green and co. took to stages in Wollongong, Fremantle, Hobart, the Yarra Valley, Coffs Harbour and the Gold Coast. “It’s been really cool,” he gushes. “We played a winery in the Yarra Valley, and in Wollongong, it felt like we were playing on the surface of the sun, but it was beautiful. And then in Hobart, we played in the [Royal Tasmanian] Botanical Gardens – like, right in the middle of it – and that was one of the most mesmerising views I’ve ever had from a stage.”

After the City And Colour tour came to an end, Green stuck around for a few more weeks, playing capital cities with Alexisonfire (their gig in Melbourne takes place today). Many of the fans heading to those shows will have been to the recent City And Colour gigs – at the one Green and co. played in Melbourne and where NME caught up with him, the crowd was dotted with worn-in Alexisonfire merch, heart skull tattoos and all the other aesthetic quirks not typically associated with a folk audience.

And Green thoroughly relishes being able to stand in these two worlds. As City And Colour, he’s more than happy to serve as “this bridge for tough guys to get in touch with their feelings”. “And I know I am,” he says, “because I’ve had enough conversations with those big, strong, neck-tattooed metalhead guys who are like, ‘Don’t tell anybody, but I cry when I listen to your music.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you can actually be open about that if you want! You don’t always have to be a big asshole!’ I love it.”

City And Colour’s new single ‘Fucked It Up’ is out today, with seventh album ‘The Love Still Held Me Near’ out March 31. Dallas Green is touring Australia with Alexisonfire this month – find tickets and full details here