Club NME: all the action from Blossoms’ big night in Manchester

Club NME headed to Manchester this past weekend (February 10) to bring big bands in intimate settings: this time, Blossoms in the Club Academy on a Saturday, with special guest DJ sets by Radio X’s Sunta Templeton and The Lottery Winners. Here’s what went down…
1Club NME in Manchester
Punters queued down the street to guarantee entry to the Club Academy in Manchester on Saturday night.
2Club NME in Manchester
The stage is set: NME brought a banging line-up into an intimate venue for an evening of live music, indie disco classics and good vibes.
3Sunta Templeton playing Club NME in Manchester
The Radio X DJ kicked off the night with a set of indie disco classics including Oasis and Catfish and The Bottlemen to warm the crowd up.
4Blossoms at Club NME in Manchester
Speaking to NME prior to the show, the band said that ‘Your Girlfriend’ was a set highlight for them and that The Clash’s ‘Rock The Casbah’ was the indie disco banger they always wanted to hear.
5Blossoms at Club NME in Manchester
Later this summer, the band will play a huge 30,000-capacity show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park alongside Inhaler and more.
6Blossoms performing at Club NME in Manchester
The Stockport lads kicked off the show with ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’, a recently-released collaboration with Findlay.
7Blossoms performing at Club NME in Manchester
Punters on the front row got an intimate showing of 2016 debut album songs like ‘Honey Sweet’ and ‘Getaway’.
8Blossoms performing at Club NME in Manchester
The band first played the venue on their way up in 2015 and resurrected a song from that era in ‘You Pulled A Gun On Me’. It was the first time they’d performed it live since 2018.
9Blossoms performing at Club NME in Manchester
The big hits were scattered throughout the show, but a closing duo of ‘There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’ and ‘Charlemagne’ drew the biggest reactions.
10The Lottery Winners performing at Club NME in Manchester
Punters stuck around until curfew for a special guest DJ set from The Lottery Winners who span tracks from Arctic Monkeys, MGMT and more.
