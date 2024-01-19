Club NME headliners’ Blossoms’ biggest bangers 

Blossoms are playing Club NME! Ahead of their massive Wythenshawe Park show in Manchester later this summer, we’ve snapped them up to play an intimate showcase in the latest event NME will host in collaboration with new interactive platform Ladbrokes LIVE. Tickets are sold out, but there are still tickets available to win for free by signing up at LadbrokesLive.co.uk/ The event will also feature a to-be-announced special guest DJ alongside Radio X legend Sunta Templeton at Manchester’s Club Academy – indie bangers all night long are guaranteed.

As we get ready for the February 10 show, we’re taking a journey back through the Stockport band’s back catalogue to see what punters might be in store for when they take the stage.

‘Blown Rose’ (2015)

The band’s breakthrough single, 2015’s ‘Blown Rose’, is a soaring, cool confection that still holds the ability to get crowds pogoing across the floor at any indie club night across the country. Even though the song’s subject matter is rather wistful – charting the breakdown of a long-term relationship – its changes in pace and twinkling guitar lines charge forward to one to big, surging crescendo. What’s left is an infectiously catchy tune that transcends time.

‘Charlemagne’ (2016)

Combating the naysayers who claim that Middle Age rulers don’t get enough recognition in modern indie-pop, ‘Charlemagne’ was a statement of intent – a killer riff, a big chorus and bags of fun. It’s the song that took the band to an even bigger audience (it boasts almost 100 million streams on Spotify) and sits confidently in the modern-day indie disco canon.

‘There’s a Reason Why (I Never Return Your Calls)’ (2018)

After the success of their debut, 2018’s follow-up ‘Cool Like You’ came laden with expectations: could they do it all again? ‘There’s A Reason…’ proved that the Stockport heroes weren’t just one-hit wonders and could generate banging tunes on a consistent basis. There’s a reason why it’s barely left the live setlist since.

‘Your Girlfriend’ (2020)

On ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’, the lads upped the ante. On this richly satisfying record, they embraced their love of Talking Heads, ABBA and U2 for a full-on pop moment. Between ‘Your Girlfriend’, ‘The Keeper’ and ‘If You Think This Is Real Life’, there was scarcely a dull moment and the former best encapsulated a band confident with where they were headed creatively.

‘Ode To NYC’ (2022)

There’s always been a simmering love affair between Blossoms and The Big Apple. The artwork for ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ was shot in Bleecker Street subway station and their cinematic vision has always aped Stateside movies. ‘Ode To NYC’, from their most recent album ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’, might well be used by the city’s tourist board in the near-future, such is the gushing image they paint of New York.



