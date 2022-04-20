After two long years, Coachella finally made its return to the desert this past weekend (April 15-17), bringing with it some of the finest artists in modern music. NME‘s photographer Jenn Five was on hand to capture all the live action and grab some of the weekend’s biggest and best acts for some exclusive backstage portraits.
Anitta and Snoop Dogg
The huge crowd weren’t the only ones keen to catch Anitta at this year’s festival – Snoop Dogg was already waiting on stage for the Brazilian star when she rode up on a Vespa to kickstart her performance.
Yard Act
Yorkshire’s finest Yard Act cuddled up in the backstage after an incendiary debut Coachella performance.
TOKiMONSTA
LA producer and DJ TOKiMONSTA struck a pose before getting the desert crowd dancing.
Stromae
Belgian star Stromae brought one of the most visually stunning sets of the weekend, elevating his vibrant electronic pop with jaw-dropping aesthetics.
Run The Jewels
Killer Mike and El-P walked out on stage to a burst of Queen‘s ‘We Are The Champions’ and immediately launched into a set that proved they’re more than worthy of that title.
The Regrettes
The gang’s all here! The Regrettes stopped by to snap a summery pic.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat made a bid for the headliner spot with her inventive and electric main stage set on Sunday.
Pabllo Vittar
Sorry Pabllo, the secret’s already out – you’re an icon.
Orville Peck
Orville Peck looked radiant in his gold outfit and trademark mask.
Orville Peck
Here he is dazzling the crowd with said outfit and his even more brilliant songs.
L’Impératrice
French nu-disco crew L’Impératrice showed us the key to getting cosy in their trailer – using your bandmates as cushions.
Karol G
Not pictured: the rows of fans who’d turned up to reggaetón star Karol G‘s set with their very own blue wigs, proving the Colombian singer is well on the way to becoming a superstar.
Harry Styles made a big impression in the Friday night headline slot, wowing with gigantic anthems, big surprises and some iconic dance moves.
Role Model
The US solo star lived up to his moniker and set an example in how to crack a big grin for the camera.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion brought her biggest hits to the Coachella main stage on Saturday, including ‘Body’, ‘Savage (Remix)’, ‘Hot Girl Summer’ and, of course, a spicy version of ‘WAP’.
Nathy Peluso
Cheeky! Argentinian singer, songwriter and dancer Nathy Peluso flashed a grin and flipped her middle fingers for NME‘s lens.
Omar Apollo
“It’s about to get sexy in this bitch,” Omar Apollo promised early on the festival’s first day, before delving into his canon of slinky R&B jams.
Lil Baby
Lil Baby brought a whole new meaning to putting on a “fire” performance…
IDLES
IDLES got into the desert spirit as they kickstarted a typically busy summer season of festivals.
Japanese Breakfast
Who needs props when you’ve got braids? Not Japanese Breakfast‘s Michelle Zauner!
Japanese Breakfast
Later, she wowed the Gobi tent with songs from her Grammy-nominated album ‘Jubilee’ and some gong banging action.
Phoebe Bridgers soaked up the atmosphere at her magical Friday night set.
NIKI
You’d be as smiley as NIKI if you’d nailed your own Coachella set and been part of 88rising’s history-making main stage takeover.
Jamie xx
Jamie xx brought the good times to the final night of Coachella 2022 weekend one with a ravey DJ set.
Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen was one of the first big draws of the weekend, with a packed Mojave tent screaming back every word to her set.
Måneskin
Benvenute leggende – Måneskin gave us their best smouldering looks before seducing their first Coachella audience.
Conan Gray
Conan Gray brought drama to the main stage with a set packed with emotional bangers and between-song stories about growing up.
Conan Gray
The pop prince looked positively regal as he took a post-performance snap in the best outfit we saw all weekend.
Girl In Red
If your future was as bright as Girl In Red‘s you’d barely be able to lower your shades either.
Arcade Fire
Surprise! Win Butler and co rocked up to the Mojave tent on Friday to get the Coachella party going in epic fashion.
Holly Humberstone
Holly Humberstone killed her first Coachella performance before
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee got the memo to match her dress to NME‘s woozy backdrop.
Code Orange
The hardcore legends showed us their best game faces before storming the Californian festival.
Billie Eilish
“I should not be headlining this shit,” youngest-ever Coachella headliner Billie Eilish declared during her Saturday night set. We, and likely everyone else present, beg to differ.
Denzel Curry
Cheer up, Denzel! The Florida rapper got serious before his set.
Kim Petras
Kim Petras gave us a much-needed Sunday jolt with her neon styling.
Maggie Rogers‘ Sunday afternoon set was nothing short of joyous as she shared songs new and old, all as warm and soothing as each other.
Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek paid us a visit as the festival recovered from her instantly iconic set on Saturday night.
Swedish House Mafia
Reunited DJ gang Swedish House Mafia closed out the first weekend with some massive bangers and a little helping hand from The Weeknd.
The Weeknd
Abel understood the assignment – the megastar treated the Coachella audience to a greatest hits set to die for. Roll on weekend two!