March 24 will see the release of Depeche Mode‘s 15th studio album ‘Memento Mori’, an aptly titled return following the death of the band’s co-founder Andy Fletcher in 2022. It’s a relief to hear that remaining members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore have kept the essential ‘Mode vibe intact, with lead single ‘Ghosts Again’ a typically dark electro beauty that promises another strong outing. After all, it has plenty to live up to.

It seems the time is ripe, then, to assess the Basildon band’s weighty back catalogue. Here’s our definitive ranking of every one of Depeche Mode’s albums to date.