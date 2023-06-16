Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Dexys’ Kevin Rowland

“That’s easy! Let me run through the tracks: 1: ‘The One That Loves You’; 2: ‘It’s Alright Kevin (Manhood 2023)’; 3: ‘I’m Going To Get Free’; 4: ‘Coming Home’ 5: ‘The Feminine Divine’; track 6 is…‘My Goddess Is’”.

CORRECT. What inspired the upcoming LP?

“Years of experience. The album isn’t 100 per cent autobiographical but there’s a lot of me in it, and the character is saying I’ve had the wrong approach to women and not understood them – and that’s certainly true of me – so I talk about that. The album has a narrative. On the first track [‘The One That Loves You’] he’s got a macho position and says if anybody touches my girlfriend, I’ll beat ‘em up. I wrote that one in 1991 and that was exactly how I felt at the time. That was my ‘act’ – even though I wasn’t aware it was an act – which was the macho culture I grew up with that’s impossible to live up to. The second song, ‘That’s Alright Kevin’, is the truth and says: ‘I tried so hard to live a lie/Pretending I was some tough guy/But now I’ve had enough/I can’t carry on this way no more now’, with backing vocalists asking me questions like: ‘Were you always feeling edgy? Afraid the mask would slip and they’d see?’”

“So it looks at masculinity and femininity and then the character talks about his relationship with women. On track 5, ‘The Feminine Divine’, he realises that women are goddesses and he gets into a relationship on ‘My Goddess Is’ and by track 8, ‘My Submission’, he’s ready to completely give himself to her.”

You previously claimed you didn’t want to write music anymore. What changed?

“In 2016, I poured my heart and soul into [the Dexys album] ‘Let the Record Show: Dexys Do Irish and Country Soul’ and was really happy with it, but I found it difficult dealing with the music business and was drained by the end of that year. And then my mum passed on New Year’s Eve, and I felt down and low. I went to Thailand and did some body work and some courses, and started to see what was my true self – not the bullshit that I’d been posturing with. It wasn’t to the extent that it was in 1980 – which involved arguing with the record company and stealing the tapes* and battling the press – but that kind of posturing hadn’t left me completely. And I also came to realise that women were goddesses.”

“Five years later, in 2021, I thought: ‘Now I can finally write something!’. Because at the end of 2016, I had nothing to say and wanted to get away from music. I had got a certificate as a qualified meditation teacher and thought I’d maybe do that.”

“But as result of doing all that work on myself, it shocked me that by 2020/2021, I wanted to do music again, so looked through the old demos for music and wrote the title track ‘The Feminine Divine’ in one night. Then I wrote a lot of the other songs from intuition and realised at the end that if I put the tracks in an order, it had a narrative, so I leaned more into that theme.”

*When they signed to EMI, Dexys Midnight Runners thought the royalties were too low and stole their own master tapes of debut ‘Searching for the Young Soul Rebels’ until the label relented