Five essential and iconic TWICE performances

K-pop titans TWICE celebrated the release of their “confident, direct” ‘Ready To Be’ mini-album with their fifth world tour.

The run of shows kicked off in April, with two nights in Seoul, followed by shows in Australia, Japan and North America with fans from over 70 countries in attendance, according to data gathered by viagogo. Now it’s Europe’s turn, with dates in London, Paris and Berlin ahead of shows in Australia, Mexico and Brazil.

Since the group first debuted in 2015, TWICE have quickly established a strong connection with their fans (known as ONCE) and live performances are how Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu reinforce that bond. It’s ensured they’ve maintained a loyal following as TWICE evolved from sugary pop to something more confident and self-assured.

Below, we’ve rounded up five must-see TWICE live performances that showcase just what the girl-group can do onstage.

‘Set Me Free’ – The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon (2023)

Funk-dance track ‘Set Me Free’ is the lead single from ‘Ready To Be’ and sees TWICE celebrate an empowering relationship. It “holds the meaning of ‘Let’s break away from everything that binds us and love freely, to our heart’s content’,” explained Jihyo when it was released earlier this year.

Despite releasing an English-language remix, the group performed the Korean-language original when they performed it on Jimmy Fallon, but that energy translates in any language.

‘Moonlight Sunrise’ – Billboard Women In Music (2023)

TWICE’s second English-language single was released at the start of 2023, which turned out to be another big year for the girl-group. Inspired by their previous world tour, the R&B pop song is about “wanting to know the other person’s heart, and they use the metaphor of ‘moonlight’ and ‘sunrise’ to parallel that fluttering heart feeling when you’re in love,” according to Tzuyu.

The group performed it at the Billboard Women In Music Awards, where TWICE also became the first Korean group to ever win an award. The best way to celebrate? A slick performance that showcases the group’s fierce dynamics.

‘Yes or Yes’, ‘What Is Love?’, ‘Dance The Night Away’ – 2018 MAMA Awards

The annual MAMA Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the K-pop and Asian music industry. As you can imagine, TWICE have been regulars at the ceremony over the years, racking up 17 awards. They’re the second most-awarded group in MAMA history, with only BTS winning more MAMA Awards than them.

In 2018, TWICE won Best Female Group, Worldwide Fans’ Choice and Song Of The Year for ‘What Is Love?’, which the group performed live at the ceremony alongside ‘Yes or Yes’ and ‘Dance The Night Away’. Many TWICE fans consider this appearance to be the groups’ greatest ever performance, with the band clearly riding high from another successful year.

‘More + More’, ‘I Can’t Stop Me’, ‘Cry For Me’ – 2020 MAMA Awards

COVID-19 meant that for the first time in MAMA history, the ceremony was held only in South Korea and all performances had to be pre-recorded. 2020 also saw BTS sweep the board at the awards, with nine wins in total, but it wasn’t a bad year to be a TWICE fan either. The girl group won Most Popular Artist and delivered an almighty Paradise, Lost-themed performance that felt intimate, despite the distance.

‘Fancy (Rock version)’ – Beyond LIVE – TWICE : World in A Day (2020)

Over the past eight years, TWICE have dabbled in lots of different styles and sounds but their rock reworking of 2019’s ‘Fancy’ from their seventh EP ‘Fancy, You’ remains a solid fan favourite with the group really leaning into those stadium ambitions.

It’s been performed live several times, including their 2020 global, virtual tour World In A Day. With polished choreography, a smirking sense of grit and an impressive stage show, it’s performances like this that underline how TWICE have become such a global sensation.

TWICE play:

SEPTEMBER 2023

7: London, United Kingdom, The O2

8: London, United Kingdom, The O2

11: Paris, France, Accor Arena

13: Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

14: Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

23: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

30: Bulacan, Philippines, Philippine Arena

NOVEMBER 2023

4: Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium

DECEMBER 2023

23: Jakarta, Indonesia, Jakarta International Stadium

FEBRUARY 2024

3: Mexico City, Mexico, Foro Sol

6: Sao Paulo, Brazil, Allianz Parque