Five Things I Know: Chris Twite, Sydney Festival

When you’re putting an artist in an interesting or unexpected space, you do need to consider the venue. If you’re just shoving someone in a venue just because they’re a big name and it’s a cool space, it won’t really work. If you’re not improving the experience, it’s not worth doing. It comes down to: what is the why? What is driving you to do this? These types of shows are not easy and they are expensive, so there has to be a reason to do it.

If you’re just doing it for the sake of doing it, there’s probably a different artist you can put in that space to better find the natural parts that go together. For instance, Sydney Festival is doing a project with UK poet and experimental jazz artist Alabaster DePlume that’s in a big safe inside the Margot Kimpton hotel. When I first went into the vault, I was like, this is beautiful but so solid and safe. You can’t feel vulnerable, but yet you are because you’re locked in a safe. I thought about it, reached out to Alabaster, and they immediately said ‘that’s something I can do – I understand this’. We got that moment where two things fit together really well. It’s about finding the artist and the space that will create a better work together, particularly with commissions like that, where it’s a brand new work entirely filling the space.

Old buildings need curiosity and respect

Sydney moves so fast that sometimes things get left behind. It’s a city that is rapidly transforming all of the time, and these old spaces are dwindling. So it’s very much ‘catch them while you can’, and I think that’s the beauty of what an arts festival can do. These are not spaces that you could go into as a standard promoter because there’s heavy costs involved. There’s often small audience capacities, but there’s the opportunity to create a special moment that can only exist within a festival – a moment just for the artists but also for audiences.

When programming in old buildings, you really have to take into account their physicality – some of them are held together with hope and dust. You really have to handle them with care. You also have to show the respect for the buildings and the people who have managed them, own them and work in them – those who have deep-seated relationships with those buildings. If we can demonstrate that we have a respect for what the building is, and want to try and honour its legacy, I think that makes those conversations a lot easier.

And when you’re talking to people who are in those spaces, sometimes they assume that just because an item or an aspect of the building has been there forever, it’s nothing important. But when we come in, we’re like, actually, this fact that you have this is amazing. It allows them to rethink some of their own surroundings and find joy in some of the things that be otherwise mundane to them.

For instance, we had Bonobo DJing in the Sydney Masonic Centre. When we did the venue inspection, we found this ballroom they had sort of hidden in the back. We were looking around at this fantastic dance space, and one whole wall was covered with a curtain. I asked what was behind it and they said ‘oh, nothing really’. I poked my head in it and hidden behind was a pocket that was a perfect DJ booth. And I was like, alright, cool, we’re having the party of the year now. You help others find new contexts for their own spaces, which is quite fun.

Share knowledge with an open mind

We work with a collection of promoters around Australia. We’re very lucky that there’s a network of promoters who are so clued into global musical trends that that we can have really honest conversations with about where we think trends are going and sounds are moving. It’s great to knuckle down with some of those people and discuss ‘what do you think’s happening with this?’, ‘this is really interesting’. I was just talking with one promoter this morning about ideas around the sound works – there wasn’t a commercial impulse, it was more of ‘I know that you’re into this sort of thing and you might be interested in what we’re doing because it might feed into your practice and you might bounce back with ideas’.

Sharing knowledge with people in the industry, not necessarily for a commercial goal, is the way you foster a knowledge base and also create more creative opportunities in the country for other people. If you come to people with an open attitude and a positive mindset, I think they’re definitely more willing to share. If they see you’re an honest person, you speak from the heart and emphatically about things, and you’re open to talking about different ideas, eventually, people will always come along on the journey with you.

People want Sydney to succeed

Sydney is blessed with a cohort of people that care – a cohort of people that want things to succeed. They want to find new ways to inject life into the city, to find places and things to do, to find enjoyment. I think it’s very easy to fall into the trap of comparing Sydney now and then. People do that all the time, and it’s not something that I like to engage in, because I think every time is different and there are different hurdles in each time. Culture represents itself differently to different age groups in different times.

All I know is that every week I go into FBi Radio and I meet young people who are enthused about creating events, going to live music and making art – and I see them doing it in different ways. I see them attacking the same problems that I’ve seen other people face, but they’re taking it in new directions. As long as we have that cultural resource of those people who want Sydney to succeed by creating a better cultural environment in the city, we will always continue to thrive. Yes, there have been hurdles that have definitely slowed some of that in the past. But the ingenuity of Sydneysiders has been to move around those hurdles and find new opportunities.

Respect develops relationships

When you’re a booker, it’s important to treat everyone with respect, whether they’re someone who’s low on a bill or the headliner, whether it’s an agent you’re working with for the first time or someone that you’ve had a long dealing with. As long as you bring that level of respect to every encounter, it makes life easier and better for you and them. I want to try and keep engendering that respect in my business practices because it makes the relationships stronger.

You always have to remember that this is not the only project that you will ever work with anyone on. You work with people across your whole career and you will often work on different things. If you make sure that you treat everyone well and people will feel respected, they will not only want to work with you but also feel like they can come to you with ideas, make suggestions and present new projects. That’s when you can create new things that are interesting.

