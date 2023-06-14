A dive into the Foo Fighters’ rich, reciprocal relationship with Australia

In partnership with Frontier Touring

Australia and Foo Fighters have had a love affair that’s nearly 30 years long – and with their new album ‘But Here We Are’ debuting at Number One on the ARIA charts plus a huge Australian and New Zealand tour on the way, it shows no sign of fading.

Every one of Foo Fighters’ 11 studio albums has reached the top five in this country and ‘But Here We Are’ is their ninth consecutive release to reach the top spot. To help with the maths: every Foos album of new material for more than two decades has made it to number one.

The latest is ‘But Here We are’, a compact, to-the-point, celebration of unvarnished rock’n’roll. And Dave Grohl knows how much Australia loves good rock music: “A lot of places don’t have that same passion for rock music as Australians,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald last year. “We’ve got a great thing going on in America, but you come here and there’s so many great bands down here, and the gigs just go off.”

They’ll play the new record on this upcoming national tour, the first since 2018 and also the first to feature new drummer Josh Freese following the tragic passing of Taylor Hawkins early last year. Taking place in November and December 2023, this will be their 14th visit to Australia, and they’ll be accompanied by some of the finest young rock bands the country has to offer – among them Sydney stars Body Type and Grohl-endorsed ‘shed rockers’ The Chats. They will then return to the southern hemisphere in mid-January 2024 for a series of shows in New Zealand.

Foo Fighters, and particularly their leader Grohl, and Australia just get each other – there’s a commonality in a laid-back approach to life and rowdy sense of humour. If he looked any more at home down under, we would nickname him Davo. The most loved man in rock does not put on airs and graces, but everything he does is filled with class. Now good friends with rock royalty Paul McCartney, Grohl still plays it as if he’s the luckiest man alive. And like Macca, he is always very willing to play the songs the audience wants to hear.

When Australia emerged from Covid isolation in 2021, Grohl personally made sure Foo Fighters were the first major band to return to our shores with a one-off show at CMHBA Stadium in Geelong. Not that they had been sitting idly during the pandemic as they made time to record a Bee Gees tribute album (as the Dee Gees) as well as a ridiculously good-natured horror comedy film Studio 666.

The bond goes way back before that, though. On Anzac Day 2006, when two miners in Beaconsfield, Tasmania found themselves trapped nearly a kilometre below the surface, they made a request that their iPods be loaded with Foo Fighters’ songs to help pass the time while they waited for rescue. During their two-week ordeal Grohl heard of their plight and promised them two free tickets to a Foo Fighters show anywhere – and two cold beers – once they were rescued. Not only did Grohl make good on that promise, he even composed a song, ‘Ballad Of The Beaconsfield Miners’, in their honour.

With the Foos currently grinding through a slate of headline and festival dates in North and South America – and with rumours of a Glastonbury set in the air – anticipation for their jaunt Down Under is only set to grow, and tickets set to fly off the proverbial shelf. Reviews of their comeback performances so far have been nothing but positive, and all Foos fans know that when Dave Grohl is on stage he bounds around like a man half his age with something still to prove – that is, apart from his devotion to the joy of making noisy rock’n’roll with friends, and performing it as if it was the most important job on earth.

Foo Fighters tour Australia in November and December 2023 – hitting Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and two dates in Melbourne. The band will then tour New Zealand in January 2024, playing Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington. General ticket sale begins Thursday June 15 – more info here