Hope D on her kaleidoscopic debut album of sex, drugs and pop-rock: “I’m very happy to have not figured myself out”

Anyone going from adolescence to adulthood in Brisbane must experience the coming-of-age that is a trip (or 20) to Fortitude Valley, the city’s tightly packed labyrinth of nightclubs, bars, bandrooms and head shops. It’s here that NME meets Hope Defteros (better known as Hope D), and it’s fitting: this little maze of debauchery is where the buzzy pop-rocker had many of the experiences that informed her debut album, ‘Clash Of The Substance’ – a record about love and heartbreak, drugs and alcohol, and life lessons learned in the messiest ways… All things synonymous with the Valley.

One of Defteros’ fondest memories of the Valley, a sweaty, packed club show by Cry Club, directly led to one of the album’s most notable songs, ‘Cyclone’: a reflection on the time her life was effectively saved by the titular school canteen staple. She had been having an off day to start with – “I hadn’t eaten much and I was feeling really weird” – but soldiered on with her mates to get wasted, hit the aforementioned gig, walk an hour from the Valley to Ascott to score some weed and go night swimming, then laze in the backyard of her sharehouse and rip cones.

“They passed the bong to me and I just did a little bit of it,” she explains, “but after a few minutes, everyone was talking and I was just there like, ‘…What language is this? When did we all decide to speak in French!?’ I was just sitting there, watching everyone have this weird alien conversation, and I was like, ‘OK, if I stay here, I’m going to throw up.’ So I slowly got up, looked at everyone and said, ‘I love you all, but I can’t hug you all, good night,’ and then I started walking really slowly to the door, very slowly grabbed this pole, and then slid down to the floor and passed out.”

Defteros’ friends all freaked out. They carried her inside, slapped her face, and yelled at her to wake up. How did she regain consciousness? “Someone came in with a Cyclone and they were like, ‘Quick, give her this!’ I started to come to, saw the Cyclone, took it and started licking it – and all of a sudden it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m fully fine now.’ But it felt like I nearly died… I greened out, basically.”

Weed is just one of the many “substances” Defteros “clashes” with over the 15 tracks on her album. Its title comes from the chorus of the single ‘Senseless’, where she sings: “Clash of the substance, I want this / Make me so numb and unconscious / Easier to feel for her when I’m passed out.” That song is the most concentrated distillation of the album’s overarching theme, as Defteros explains: “Humans have a tendency to self-sabotage; we love to destroy ourselves, and we know what we’re doing most of the time we’re doing it, even though we know it’s bad for us.”

The record as a whole is about “stripping everything back to understand why you might be doing those things – even though [the reasons] might be very subconscious, and maybe you don’t want to know why you’re doing those things – and then just being left with the debris, and having to actually address those reasons”.

Though pillared on energetic pop-rock belters primed for singalongs, ‘Clash Of The Substance’ is at its core an emotionally raw and heartfelt album. Defteros doesn’t turn her back to the rubble often left after her chaotic exploits – whether in drugs, love or other forms of self-sabotage – and in singing about it, makes herself entirely vulnerable to the listener.

“I want to be as open as I can with my music,” she says, “because listening to music like that for myself – music that is so heartbreakingly honest and open and vulnerable – has helped me to be more comfortable when I go through those kinds of experiences, and not beat myself up about them. People have helped me in the past with their music, so therefore it’s my life’s mission to do that for other people.

“When people reach out and say that ‘Swim’ helped them come out [of the closet], or that ‘Hate Goodbyes’ helped them through their break-up, it’s always the biggest compliment. I just feel so honoured – it’s such a great feeling to be able to make someone a bit more comfortable with how they’re feeling.”

At 23, Defteros will happily concede that she’s far from having figured herself out. But that’s what makes songwriting fun for her – ‘Clash Of The Substance’ is not an anthology of all the life lessons she’s learned and bad habits she’s kicked, but a snapshot of her ongoing journey in learning and evolving (and at least attempting to kick those habits; ‘Blue Razz’ is about her keenness to quit vaping, but when NME catches up with Defteros in early February, she shows us a shoebox of spent cartridges from the past few months. She does swear she hasn’t bought a new one in “about two weeks… well, one-and-a-half weeks”).

“It’s a good thing,” she chuckles, “because it means I have a lot more songs to write! And I feel like I’m always going to be on that journey, but I’m totally fine with that. That’s the beauty of life, I think: no matter how bad or hectic things are, you always learn so much from [your experiences] – and then you get to write songs about them, share them, hear other people’s experiences… Yeah, I’m very happy to have not figured myself out.”

By proxy of her efforts to turn every formative experience into a new banger, Defteros already has “maybe 30 or 40 songs” in the pipeline for her second album – which, she teases, will be even more of a rollercoaster than ‘Clash Of The Substance’. “The more songs I write, the more honest they’re going to get,” she declares. “I feel like ‘Clash Of The Substance’ was just like a glimpse inside my world, and then the next album will be more of a dive deeper.”

Hope D’s ‘Clash Of The Substance’ is out now. She’ll tour it across Australia this April – find tickets and full details here