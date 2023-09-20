FeaturesMusic Features

Relive the good times from NME and 88rising’s Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty

See how BIBI, MILLI, Warren Hue, Spence Lee and many more partied the night away in the Lion City

By NME
Spence Lee at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty
Spence Lee performing at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty. Credit: 88rising

We’re still recovering: the stars descended upon CÉ LA VI in Singapore last weekend for our Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty with 88rising and Blue Pool Capital, which had just held a triumphant showcase of talent at the massive Padang mainstage for the race’s first night of entertainment.

The tunes were booming and the drinks were flowing that night, which was sponsored by Bose. Scroll down for snaps to see what you missed.

All decked out and ready to go

CÉ LA VI by 88rising
CÉ LA VI, venue for the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty. Credit: 88rising

CÉ LA VI all ready for the starting gun…

Reach out and touch greatness

MILLI by 88rising
MILLI at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty. Credit: 88rising

Thai rap star MILLI was just one of the many 88rising artists who made an appearance

Showstopper

BIBI at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty by 88rising
BIBI at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty. Credit: 88rising

BIBI turning up the charm – just like she did on the Padang stage on the first day of Singapore F1 GP

Getcho mans…

Warren Hue at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty
Warren Hue at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty. Credit: 88rising

Warren Hue and co. let loose. “I’ve got my 88rising family here with me and I brought more friends with me,” the Indonesian rapper told NME. “It’s just a good vibe, good music.”

Super Shye

Shye at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty by 88rising
Shye at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty. Credit: 88rising

Say hello to Singaporean pop artist Shye…

Iman Fandi in the house

Iman Fandi at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty
Iman Fandi at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty. Credit: 88rising

… And Singaporean singer Iman Fandi.

Cheers to that

Custom cocktails at CÉ LA VI
Custom cocktails at CÉ LA VI. Credit: 88rising

Who could resist the custom cocktails at CÉ LA VI? Not us…

Spence Lee in the mix

Spence Lee at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty
Spence Lee performing at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty. Credit: 88rising

88rising rapper Spence Lee turned things up a notch with a performance, including brand-new song ‘Spend My Days’. “It’s about true love transcending space and time, if you’re staying true and having that pure heart of love,” he told NME. “It’s a great song and it’s putting out positive energy out into the world.”

Top of the world

Spence Lee at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty
Spence Lee performing at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty. Credit: 88rising

It got crowded during Lee’s set – so he got up high

Hey Mr. DJ

Shelhiel DJing at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty
Shelhiel DJing at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty. Credit: 88rising

Malaysian artist Shelhiel took a break from making electronic pop bangers to DJ our afterparty

All a blur

The crowd at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty
The crowd at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty. Credit: 88rising

Good times were flowing at CÉ LA VI

Cuddle bugs

BIBI and MILLI at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty with Blue Pool Capital 88rising and NME
BIBI and MILLI at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty. Credit: 88rising

BIBI and MILLI enjoying their weekend

Music whenever, wherever

Spence Lee at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty
Spence Lee at the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty. Credit: 88rising

Spence Lee sporting headphones courtesy of party sponsor Bose

So long, Singapore

The view from the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty
The view from the Ignit8 F1 Singapore Grand Prix afterparty at CÉ LA VI. Credit: 88rising

’Til the next function!

