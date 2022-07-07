Long before their debut, LOONA, known in Korean as 이달의 소녀 (translates to “Girl of The Month”) have been earnestly putting together one of the most prolific, diverse discographies in K-pop. Synth-pop, hip-hop, future bass, EDM – you name it, LOONA have dipped their toes into countless genres, producing a slew of iconic internet-viral hits throughout their journey. Over the years, the 12-piece have built an intensely passionate international following, one perhaps only eclipsed by that of industry titans the likes of BTS and BLACKPINK.

In late 2016, LOONA began undertaking an ambitious pre-debut project spanning over 18 months, during which each of its 12 members – HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, ViVi, YeoJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won and Olivia Hye – were introduced with their very own solo singles, along with a string of duets and unit releases. After finally completing their lineup in 2018, LOONA made their official debut with the saccharine sweet ‘Hi High’, which was soon followed by hits like ‘Butterfly’ and ‘Why Not?’ over the years.

Fresh off a run on the Mnet reality TV series Queendom 2, where they finished in second we take a deep dive into the girls’ tremendous solo, unit and group discographies, including their brilliant new album, ‘Flip That’. From all-rounder HeeJin’s bold and cheeky ‘ViViD’ to their sparkling new title track, here is every LOONA song ranked in order of greatness.