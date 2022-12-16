Five Things I Know: Mark Poston

Nurture artistry, not obsess about data

It’s been an adventure to take all I’ve learned from running record labels and working with many different kinds of people – then to channel that into being a manager and representing the artist’s interests. What I’ve observed is just how much goes into putting a track out into the world. There’s so many moving parts at any given time. Artists and managers need to be agile, adaptable and importantly need to stay true, be authentic and keep coming back to the artistic and creative vision.

I am concerned at how much focus there is on social media and on ‘content’ in our industry, rather than on the craft and the art of making music. I think it’s a big problem for the entertainment industry and society as a whole. Data, analytics and information has its place, but when you have something as special as artistry and music then I think it’s really important to get the balance right. If not kept in check it can become all-consuming. Music is about something much bigger than data, I do not support it being reduced to a viral TikTok dance and that being a success metric. Imagine if artists could apply the time they now have to devote to social media back into songwriting and the craft of actually making music.

I try to be a filter for my artists. I see the role of the manager is to always nurture creativity, help fulfill the artist’s vision and aid them earning a living from that. And those three things don’t always work in harmony. Streaming has only amplified this and DSPs hold a lot of power via curated playlists which generate the big plays and income. We need to be thinking about the longer-term effects of this on the creative talent of the future.

The industry is recalibrating

It’s gratifying to take my years of experience and use them to help artists get a better deal. Artists should be paid for their art, and they should be paid more equitably. This needs to be a louder, industry-wide conversation. We’ve just come out of an unimaginable two and a half years of the pandemic and a lot of our industry has been decimated. Artists want to be out in the world connecting and on stage expressing themselves. A core part of their expression (and their revenue) was ripped out from under them, and we’re still waiting for that negative shift to be corrected.

Artists, colleagues and friends who are working with new talent and inside the broader arts spaces tell me how tough it is out there. A lot of gigs are still being rescheduled, ticket sales are really challenging. All across the country, the ecosystem where artists learn and hone their craft by performing is in a precarious place, because we’ve lost so many venues.

A simple and powerful way we can support each other as a creative community is to get out of the house, buy a ticket and show up to a gig – the bonus is you’ll have a real good time.

Sydney is in the throes of a renaissance

Sydney is in the midst of a renaissance right now. There are some significant events in play including the new Sydney Modern Art Gallery, World Pride & APAC Human Rights Conference in late summer, and in October the first South by Southwest outside of Austin, Texas; this is a huge win for the region. These are just the major new players, but perhaps most importantly is all the real magic exploding on the fringes and in the underground.

Notables for me are The Bearded Tit in Redfern, Phoenix in Chippendale, Music Room in Naarm and Summer Camp Festival. The stuff that money can’t buy and the stuff that a council can’t just make happen … is a very real and palpable energy of renewal and potential.

However, we need to acknowledge that there’s been 10 years of negative behavioural conditioning for the good people of Sydney that’s led to serious cultural and reputational damage, and that has reverberated around the world. The draconian lockout laws should never have been allowed. Intelligent folk know that the sign of a sophisticated, culturally rich city is that it has a healthy, thriving night-time economy where much of our culture and community develops. Sydney has taken a beating – everyone knows that.

“That’s the magic of what we do: you never know how artists are going to evolve and blossom”

To undo some of that damage, everyone in the city, from the police to policy makers to regular citizens, needs to understand that it’s vital and a good thing to have a healthy night-time economy. Even if you don’t like going out at night, having a late meal, going to a bar or out dancing, you can understand that it brings jobs and revenue and develops our culture.

Sydney is in a good place to have its renaissance in 2023. Let’s hope in a year’s time that things have moved significantly, and the city is redeemed as a thriving cultural hotspot. Artists win, the country wins and the whole Asia-Pacific region wins.

Australia’s music export potential needs support to be realised

Australia has potential to be a more of a global force, and a serious exporter of music to the world. RÜFÜS DU SOL are a great example. They are Australia’s biggest musical export since Kylie Minogue and their story is inspirational. They started in their bedrooms in the suburbs of Sydney, worked hard to hone their craft playing to tiny audiences in the early days, now they command a huge global fanbase. They will have played to well over 2million people by the end of their current world tour.

When I was moving through the ranks as an advocate for electronic music I could never have imagined Australia would produce an outfit like RDS. They have great songs which they write themselves, they pay a lot of attention to design and technology, and they’re broadly about futurism, which is at the core of what electronic music is about.

You can’t be what you can’t see, and RDS say to young people that you can do this too. You can take it to the world, play packed out stadiums, win Grammys and be up there with the very best.

We’ve got many more examples of incredible talent here, we need to celebrate them more! At every level of society music should be seen as valuable. It feels a little more optimistic right now because we have a Prime Minister who seems to genuinely love music and the arts and understand how important they are but the dollars need to follow.

If we look at the amount of funding that music gets, and compare it to our friends in sport and screen, it just doesn’t stack up. Music and sport have something very important in common – if you fill a stadium with people, in that moment, it’s about unity and community at an extreme level. Live music brings the same levels of magic, joy, adrenaline and positive energy as sports does, but it gets a fraction of the public funding. According to PWC, the Australian music market is valued at AUD $1.6billion and is forecast to grow to $2.2billion by 2025. And the contribution it makes to the quality of our every day life cannot be quantified. Music can change our mood. Music is there for us in the best and the worst of times.

Artists will surprise you – that’s why we need to nurture them

Nick Cave is a wonderful reminder of why artists are so important to the world. You could never have predicted how this complicated young singer from an alternative Melbourne punk outfit could become the inspirational and creative powerhouse he is today.

The story is well known but cannot be retold enough – after undergoing a huge, unimaginable amount of trauma and upheaval in his personal life, we have an artist who has forged his own path and is now sharing (and channelling) his experience and talent to help people in a beautiful, generous and genuine way. It’s hugely powerful, it’s important and it’s all about community. And his creative output is extraordinary. He is so prolific; a movie, a book, a concert, every year. To me part of his creative power is that he is such an unconventional artist, an unconventional Australian.

Another potent example I think is Lil Nas X, one of the biggest artists in the world right now. I can see how powerful it is for young queer people to have a role model that is number one across the world and is positive, smart and inclusive – and so comfortable in his own skin. I was guilty of underestimating him. I remember hearing ‘Old Town Road’ and thinking “I see this one-hit-wonder”. I’m happy to say I was wrong.

I never guessed he would be the musical and cultural force he is now. That’s the magic of what we do: you never know how these artists are going to evolve and blossom. It’s important that we nurture artists and creativity more than ever in a time of so much change and uncertainty. I worry that all the signs are saying to young people not to follow their creative instincts when the world needs creativity, joy and the magic of artists more than ever.