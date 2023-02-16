Meet The Artists: Blu DeTiger

Chances are if you’ve been scouring TikTok in search of new music, you will have seen one of Blu DeTiger’s videos. Effortlessly cool and bursting with talent, she has amassed millions of views sharing everything from funk-infused renditions of chart hits to her groove-heavy original songs, and has toured with the likes of Caroline Polachek and Bleachers. Now DeTiger is on the cusp of her first full-length album and taking her turn trying to capture a nervy feeling that musicians have experienced for decades with her ‘Bose x NME: C23’ entry, ‘Lipstick’.

Between touring and recording, being on the go comes with the territory for emerging musicians. “The song is about that feeling of not wanting someone to forget you when you leave and accepting the fact that you have to leave,” says the New York native. The tour-bubble phenomenon is real – one moment you’re connected to your life back home, the next you’re sitting on a tour bus with no sense of time or location, driving through the night after a show. It’s important to stay in touch with friends, family and lovers, but it isn’t easy. “There’s something that I want to say but I’m leaving town today / So I left a lipstick stain on your T-shirt, you better think of me,” DeTiger sighs on the track.

Though the basics of the song came together quickly, it took almost two years to get it ready for release. “Sometimes what a song needs is space for you to realise what’s actually necessary in the song,” says DeTiger. “We had a lot of iterations that were busy and had all these little moments.”But it took stripping ‘Lipstick’ back to its most basic form to figure out what mattered most in the track.

DeTiger steers the song with a compelling bass riff at the forefront, which she refers to as the emotional crux of the song. Beyond that, one of the musician’s resolute priorities when recording was to pair production with the song’s deeper meaning. “Whatever the message of the song is, I try to make sure that the production supports that message,” says DeTiger. While she likes to give her songs repeat listens to make sure they hit the mark, the ultimate test of whether a track is finished is putting on a pair of headphones and listening while strolling around New York.

But the more time she spends in Los Angeles, where NME meets her today, the more value she sees in the classic car stereo test. “It’s so therapeutic and fun to drive around and hear your song,” she says. Before DeTiger was a bass-shredding viral star, she was a seven-year-old in Guitar Center, convinced she would grow into an instrument that, at the time, stood taller than she did. “They do make short-scale basses but I just had a regular one. I have funny photos of me trying to hold it,” she says with a laugh. “The proportions just don’t add up but it felt very empowering.”

Part of DeTiger’s desire to play bass was to fill a space where she didn’t see herself. “I hadn’t seen many girls playing bass,” she says. “I saw a lot of girls playing guitar and singing and I just didn’t see much bass.” Throughout 2023, DeTiger plans to tour, release her debut album and inspire new players as much as possible. So expect her lyrics to hit harder than ever. She tells NME she wouldn’t have it any other way. “My favourite thing in the world is just playing bass. The crowd reaction and feeling the energy of the crowd is such an incredible high you can’t get anywhere else.”

