Miley Cyrus: every single album ranked and rated

Miley Cyrus is a restlessly creative artist who likes to keep us guessing. She’s currently riding high with ‘Flowers’, a disco-flecked empowerment bop that refuses to budge from Number One. Her eighth album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, which features collaborations with Sia and Brandi Carlile, follows this Friday (March 10) and looks set to become an absolute blockbuster.

So it’s the perfect time to look back at her bracingly eclectic career, which has seen her embrace everything from risqué R&B to experimental psychedelia and a witty reimagining of Nine Inch Nails‘ ‘Head Like A Hole’. Over the last 16 years, Cyrus has grown into such a charismatic chameleon that it’s easy to forget she started out playing a fictional pop singer called Hannah Montana. She bid adieu to her Disney Channel character a long time ago, but we wouldn’t bet against her chucking ‘Hoedown Throwdown’ into a future live show just for jokes. With Cyrus, anything is possible.

Here’s our definitive ranking of every one of her albums including a couple of meaty EPs that you may have forgotten about.