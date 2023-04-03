What’s new this month? Here are 10 Australian release picks for April 2023

W

e’re a quarter of the way through 2023, and thus far it’s shaped up to be a phenomenal year for Australian music. But April’s slate proves that our local hitmakers have only just warmed up, with this month bringing us the fifth albums from the dance-pop luminaries in Cub Sport and the folk-rock firestarters in Cash Savage And The Last Drinks, as well as the monumental 10th album from punk trailblazers Frenzal Rhomb.

It’s a great month for debut efforts, too, with the first full-length albums from Moody Beaches and Sunfruits, plus the long-awaited debut EP from TikTok superstar Peach PRC. Floodlights, Deuce and Chris Lanzon also have their second records incoming, and the underground Melbourne stalwarts in Terry have their fourth. Needless to say, we’ve got a big month of playlisting ahead of us…

Floodlights ‘Painting Of My Time’ Taking the emotionally raw, honest songwriting and spirited energy of 2020 debut ‘From A View’, Floodlights‘ second album trades that relative sparseness for a much fuller sound – among the guitars, bass and drums, flourishes of trumpet and harmonica accent its natural urgency and immediacy. As with its predecessor, the album is guided by its storytelling. Narratives and observations unfurl with frontman Louis Parsons’ distinctive twang, always growing to enormous, anthemic heights on rousing harmonies and shared refrains. Songs like these live and die by the conviction of those delivering them, and on ‘Painting Of My Time’, it’s clear the band mean every word and believe in every note. AG Floodlights’ ‘Painting Of My Time’ is out April 21.

Moody Beaches ‘Acid Ocean’ ‘Acidic’ is an apt word to describe this debut full-length, a searing, visceral record that, sonically, imagines what it might have been like if ‘Dig Me Out’-era Sleater-Kinney had taken just a couple cues from The Jesus Lizard. Distorted bass (refreshingly high in the mix), muscular drumming and sharp, fuzzed-out guitars build up the thrilling, almost uneasy tension that brims throughout, held together by the trio‘s ultra-tight musical chemistry. Their melodic harmonies are a highlight each time they appear, along with the glorious falsetto of lead singer/guitarist Anna Lienhop on tracks like ‘The Suburbs’ and ‘Counting Reasons’. AG Moody Beaches’ ‘Acid Ocean’ is out April 21 via Poison City Records.

Cash Savage And The Last Drinks ‘So This Is Love’​ Cash Savage And The Last Drinks dropped their fourth album (2018’s ‘Good Citizens’) just 10 months after their third (2017’s ‘One Of Us’), so it stands to reason that they’d take a little break before smashing out the next one. READ MORE: Cash Savage: “It was just a privilege to be playing. I needed it for my mental health” Those five years of quiet have led Savage and co. to their most considered body of work – a little tighter, cleaner and less abrasive than its predecessors, but no less stirring or visceral. The nine songs on ‘So This Is Love’ run the full gamut of the septet’s musicality, from the bluesy and twee to the sharp and fierce. ER Cash Savage And The Last Drinks’ ‘So This Is Love’ is out April 28 via Mistletone.

Deuce ‘Wild Type’ Deuce began as a lockdown project for The Ocean Party‘s Curtis Wakeling and artist Kayleigh Heydon, and their eponymous, home-recorded 2021 album was a surprise, lo-fi pop delight. ‘Wild Type’ goes considerably bigger, with more complex arrangements, fuller production and an altogether warmer feeling. READ MORE: Deuce – ‘Deuce’ review: Melbourne duo’s unhurried, intimate debut album Bright, jangly guitar melodies are free to sparkle above live drums and bass, while Wakeling and Heydon’s vocals interweave gorgeously on songs like ‘Blue’ and the album’s title track. It’s a joy to see the duo’s vision for the project brought to full-sized scale, bursting with colour and texture. AG Deuce’s ‘Wild Type’ is out April 28 via Dinosaur City Records.

Peach PRC ‘Manic Dream Pixie’ Having risen to stardom with standalone hits like ‘God Is A Freak’ and ‘Forever Drunk’, Peach PRC’s debut EP adds a wealth of new colour to her palette of quirky, saccharine hyperpop. She leans into the tropes of the ‘Manic Dream Pixie’ she embodies across its six tracks, with every song tackling a different form of love: ‘Kinda Famous’ is a tribute to chronically online fangirls raised in the MySpace era, and chronicling her own journey as a queer woman, ‘Perfect For You’ is a sapphic pop anthem for the girls that pined over their straight friends as teens. Later in the mix, we’re given straight-up love songs like ‘Favourite Person’ and ‘Loved You Before’ – the latter a tooth-achingly sweet bubblegum ballad with some of Peach’s all-time cutest lyrics (“I bet we were a couple’ bugs / Just livin’ in the mud / Happily in love, doing bug stuff”) – while ‘F U Goodbye’ is an ultra-glossy breakup anthem (and spiritual successor to debut single ‘Josh’), and ‘Dear Inner Child’ is a love letter to her former self, reflecting on her childhood trauma and the way it’s shaped her as an adult. ER Peach PRC’s ‘Manic Dream Pixie’ is out April 28 via Island Records Australia/Republic Records.

Sunfruits ‘One Degree’ This psych-pop group‘s debut album manages to be at once kaleidoscopic and exuberant – the kind of euphoric ear candy that hits one’s brain like a sudden dopamine rush. There’s an element of time travel at play here too, taking lovingly nostalgic cues from ’60s psych and funnelling it through an ultra-modern, high-def lens. The twist to all that deceptively effervescent, blissed-out fuzz is it’s a kind of Trojan horse for the band to grapple with bigger matters, confronting environmental collapse and the weight of trying to be a good, empathetic person while navigating the hellscape. AG Sunfruits’ ‘One Degree’ is out April 28 via Third Eye Stimuli Records.