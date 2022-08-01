What’s new this month? Here are 10 Australian release picks for August 2022

I

f you’ve made it to August ’22 without hearing the name King Stingray, there’s a good chance you’ve spent the past two years living under a rock – congratulations on your return to society. The Yolŋu surf-rockers (and current NME Australia cover stars) have earned incalculable buzz for their jaunty and jammy tunes, laidback personas and ardent connections to country and community – and, in just a few days, they’ll be releasing their self-titled debut album.

That’s just one of the many, many Australian albums to keep an eye on in August. This week also brings us the silky debut from neo-soul up-and-comer Felivand, while next week’s slew of drops includes debut records from Grazer and Kat Edwards, a six-track ode to Meanjin (aka Brisbane) from Thelma Plum, and the game-changing sophomore effort from WAAX. The week after brings us the second albums from CLAMM and The Chats, and the next EP from Telenova.

Once we’ve settled from the surge of adrenaline that all of those records are sure to deliver us, our August slate is rounded out by a third album from Julia Jacklin that’s a little more on the calm side, musically, but still intense on a thematic wavelength. Of course, there’s plenty more to keep an eye out for in the local scene – among them new records from Stella Donnelly, Ben Lee, Alpha Wolf and Gordi – but for now, here’s 10 of the records we’re most looking forward to in August. Dive in:

Kat Edwards ‘Best Bad News’ Kat Edwards’ seven-track debut sees her reckon with growing pains in the best way she knows: with silky, groove-laced indie-rock that nods to the dive-bar grit of the ’80s and ’90s while wholeheartedly embracing the ultra-crisp, melodically charged pop sensibilities of the present day. Bookended with emotive slow-burners, highlights of the EP come in the viciously catchy title track, where glittering synths collide with swaggering bass guitars, and in the soaring haziness of the earworm ‘Pretty Dancer’. ER Kat Edwards’ ‘Best Bad News’ is out August 12 via BMG.

Thelma Plum ‘Meanjin’ Thelma Plum’s six-track ode to the city that shaped her is a compelling listen from start to finish, as the singer-songwriter weaves a rich and riveting tapestry of Meanjin – also known as Brisbane – with considered nods to her most formative experiences, the characters that drove them, and the local flora and fauna that coloured them. The soundscape is impressively dense for an EP, too, spanning everything from bubbly indie-pop (‘The Brown Snake’) to heartrending balladry (‘Baby Blue Bicycle’). ER Thelma Plum’s ‘Meanjin’ is out August 12 via Warner Music Australia.

WAAX ‘At Least I’m Free’ The first WAAX album (2019’s ‘Big Grief’) played strictly to the Meanjin punks’ strengths, and as a result sounded tight, but inevitably safe and predictable. By throwing caution to the wind on LP2, they’ve created something that will truly stun their fans, but also have them hitting replay for hours on end. There are glimmers of melodic indie-rock on ‘Read Receipts’ and ‘Same Bitch’, summery pop on ‘No Doz’ and colourful synth-work on ‘A Man Like Me’, while ‘Dangerous’ nods to ‘90s piano-pop and ‘Jeff On The Streets’ allows the band’s two guitarists to unleash their freaky sides. ER WAAX’s ‘At Least I’m Free’ is out August 12 via Dew Process.

CLAMM ‘Care’ The Melbourne band‘s second album – and first to feature bassist and vocalist Maisie Everett (of Belair Lip Bombs) – channels the anxiety and uncertainty of trying to navigate fucked-up times, coalescing the political and personal. From the tense, bracing discordance of ‘Something New’ and ‘Fearmonger’ to the scrappy, breakneck power-punk of ‘Monday’ and ‘NRG’, the songs on ‘Care’ build up the collective frustration of recent years, exploding in cathartic release. AG CLAMM’s ‘Care’ is out August 19 via Chapter Music.