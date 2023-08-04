What’s new this month? Here are 10 Australian release picks for August 2023

Tis the season of struggle. This month Genesis Owusu welcomes us to the roach race with his second record ‘Struggler’. All signs point to a return that lives up to the expectations set by the Canberran icon’s landmark 2021 debut, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’.

But that’s not all. In August we’ll hear from G Flip with their long-awaited album ‘Drummer’, Tia Gostelow with the rich, gorgeous record ‘Head Noise’ and Dan Sultan with an emotional, soulful self-titled. Here are the Australian releases you should keep an ear out for this month.

Didirri ‘Caught In The Act’ Didirri Peters’ debut album ‘Caught In the Act’ ups the drama considerably from his first two EPs. Sonically it wrangles the antipodean gothic of Marlon Williams and the power-Americana of The War On Drugs. Strings soar and atonal guitars swirl in the album’s biggest moments and at the other end of the spectrum Peters bravely steps up to sing unaccompanied at the piano. ‘Caught In the Act’ sees Peters fully stepping into his talents – the wait has been worth it. Nick Buckley Didirri’s ‘Caught In The Act’ is out August 4 via Liberation Records.

Dippers ‘Clastic Rock’ After two brilliant albums under the name Thigh Master, the newly-christened Dippers reintroduce themselves with a record that distils everything great about their jangly, janky indie-pop. Matthew Ford and Innez Tulloch’s vocals swirl around each other, above acoustic guitar and warbling op-shop keyboards. In the spirit of the Go-Betweens or the best Flying Nun bands, you’ll want to bop your head disproportionately vigorously to these songs.

Alex Gallagher Dippers’ ‘Clastic Rock’ is out August 4 via Goner Records.

G Flip ‘Drummer’ Just a few weeks shy of the fourth anniversary of their debut album ‘About Us’, G Flip’s back with their sophomore effort, ‘Drummer’. After 12 singles in the intervening years we’ve now got an album of all-new material. The drummer-singer-songwriter has leaned in hard on their rhythmic talents, largely placing their kit at the heart of each song. But they pick up other instruments as well – that’s G Flip on guitar, bass and keys across the record, too. Let’s just call the album title slightly misleading and leave it at that. NB G Flip’s ‘Drummer’ is out August 11 via Future Classic.

Eliott ‘Just Calling To Tell You I’m Ok’ On her debut album Eliott (born Charlotte Gemmill) aims for the rafters with a big-hearted collection of belters. ‘Just Calling To Tell You I’m Ok’ is chock full of the kind of no-holds-barred pop balladeering that few early career singers have the confidence to attempt, perhaps because few singers have the chops to let rip so thoroughly. Gemmill has the pipes to carry the whole thing, make no mistake – just take a listen to her recent single ‘Control’. NB Eliott’s ‘Just Calling To Tell You I’m Ok’ is out August 11 via Island Records Australia/UMA.

Tia Gostelow ‘Head Noise’ Tia Gostelow’s second album ‘Chrysalis’ largely replaced the folk guitars of her debut album with disco bass licks and euphoric synthesisers. But for the Mackay-raised Gostelow, a return to her roots felt necessary. ‘Head Noise’ is still richly produced but feels comfortable laying in long grass or basking in the orange of a setting sun. Gostelow has undoubtedly held onto some pop tricks she’s picked up along the way – there’s just enough pep for her to jump back on a bus into the city if she ever feels so inclined. NB Tia Gostelow’s ‘Head Noise’ is out August 18 via Lovely Records.

Genesis Owusu ‘Struggler’ How do you follow a debut both as acclaimed and genuinely groundbreaking as ‘Smiling With No Teeth’? If you’re Genesis Owusu, you get weirder, and you get more intense. Where ‘SWNT’ looked inward, ‘Struggler’ is big-picture existential, confronting mortality and asking how we survive – even find moments of joy – in a vicious world. It’s fiercely focused and cohesive while pushing into even more sprawling, eclectic sonic territory; opener ‘Leaving the Light’ sounds indebted to Nine Inch Nails, closer ‘Stuck to the Fan’ could have been on ‘Pieces of a Man’. It’s thrilling to witness evolution like this from a truly unique artist. AG Genesis Owusu’s ‘Struggler’ is out August 18 via OURNESS.

Leah Senior ‘The Music That I Make’ With her fourth record, Victorian singer-songwriter (and King Gizzard collaborator) Leah Senior turns away from the buoyant chamber-pop of 2020’s ‘The Passing Scene’ for a sparse, affecting folk album. READ MORE: Leah Senior: Melbourne folk songwriter embraces nature, mystery and the metaphysical world These songs are unhurried and deliberate, Senior’s voice mostly accompanied by acoustic guitar and lilting piano with subtle flourishes throughout. It’s all that’s needed: Senior is such an expressive singer, the storytelling of her inner and outer world so rich, that the result is immediately disarming. AG Leah Senior’s ‘The Music That I Make’ is out August 18 via Poison City.

Dan Sultan ‘Dan Sultan’ Dan Sultan knows the dark, hedonistic side of fame all too well, shaking off the fugue of substance abuse to focus on his family (his 2019 ARIA Award for Best Children’s Album says a lot about his journey). His fifth studio album is wrung through with the emotion of those experiences. The gravelled edge of his vocal range feels earned and his soulful side is given added weight. When Sultan reaches for anthemic Springsteen-esque rock one can’t help but root for his comeback. NB ‘Dan Sultan’ is out August 18 via Liberation Records.

Vallis Alps ‘Cleave’ Eight years after sharing their first tracks to the web, Vallis Alps‘ first album has finally arrived. Singer Parissa Tosif and producer David Ansari’s debut is worth the wait: it’s a stunning, seamless record, both glistening in production and full of heart. The electronic textures Ansari builds up are deceptively warm, lush arrangements, foregrounding Tosif’s heavenly, emotionally raw vocals and letting them truly shine. Emerging out of a fraught period in the band’s relationship, ‘Cleave’ is a document of patience, joy and ache with the kind of musical synergy that only comes out of rebuilding from the ground up. AG Vallis Alps’ ‘Cleave’ is out August 24 via The Orchard.