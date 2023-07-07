What’s new this month? Here are 10 Australian release picks for July 2023

We’re officially past the halfway mark of the year, and it’s been a stellar six month for Australian music so far. July has a mighty task ahead of it in setting the tone for the latter half of 2023, but it’s shaping up to be yet another home run.

This month brings us fresh records from the like of Golden Features, Jack Ladder, Simona Castricum, Thandi Phoenix and more. Also expect stunning debut records from Bad Juju, Blusher, Immy Owusu and more.

There’s plenty more for us to enjoy in July, but for now, let’s explore these 10 ripping new records.

Bad Juju

‘Blue Heaven’

Like the titular milkshake flavour, ‘Blue Heaven’ is a bit ambiguous at face value: it’s bright and fun and charges forward with explosive energy, but it’s underpinned with searing wallops of angst and melancholy.

Bad Juju have made waves in the underground emo scene since 2018, but with this sharp and adventurous debut album, the Melbourne band are primed for a well-earned break into the big leagues.

Ellie Robinson

Blusher ‘Should We Go Dance?’ With their debut EP, Naarm/Melbourne pop trio Blusher ask a very important question: ‘Should We Dance?’ The answer is a resounding “YES!”, they argue with tracks like ‘Backbone’ and ‘Dead End’ – very tight and polished pop songs, masterfully tailored for maximum brain-stick and mid-arvo festival bops, while still bursting at the seams with an inimitable spirit and authenticity. ER

Golden Features ‘Sisyphus’ With 2018 debut ‘Sect’ and 2020 Odesza collaboration ‘Bronson’, Tom Stell proved himself very capable of delivering crisp, crystalline dancefloor-fillers. On ‘Sisyphus’, Stell doesn’t play it safe, going bigger, more visceral, more intense. The album’s best moments twist abrasive, metallic textures into hectic, heady bangers, contrasting with silky vocals like on ‘Butch’ or the Rromarin-assisted ‘Yield’. Recent single ‘Flesh’ starts as a smoky, sweaty club heater before finally giving way to an ecstatic melody and waves of ethereal synth pads. It’s one of many moments on ‘Sisyphus’ that offers that fulfils on that great promise of dance music: total, cathartic release. Alex Gallagher

Immy Owusu ‘LO-LIFE!’ On his tremendous debut album, Immy Owusu creates a vibrant, enthralling sonic world with his self-described brand of “Afro-delik” music. Drawing on his Ghanaian heritage and familial roots, and filtering it through a lens of kaleidoscopic psychedelica, tracks like opener ‘Appellation of Elevation’ and sprawling highlight ‘Nyame Kasa’ burst with colour and texture, with a keen sense of groove propelling them. Owusu’s vision is brought to life with an ensemble that includes members of Surprise Chef, Karate Boogaloo and the Senegambian Jazz Band, sublime backing vocalists and the drumming of his father, Kojo Noah Owusu. AG

Jack Ladder ‘Tall Pop Syndrome’ What if Jack Ladder – boundary-defying, deep-voiced gothic crooner – was a synth-pop star? That’s the premise of Ladder’s seventh album, on which he swerves as sharply away from the grand chamber-pop of 2021’s ‘Hijack!’ as possible. Opener ‘Home Alone’ – an infectious, euphoric ode to dancing where no one’s watching – ends with Ladder echoing Daft Punk’s ‘Teachers’, rattling off a list of musical heroes like Prince, David Bowie and Leonard Cohen who are “in his house” when he boogies alone. By arming his influences with a MIDI controller, and pairing electronic experimentation with his unmistakable baritone and darkly comedic lyricism, Ladder has crafted a new classic, more than a decade after the beloved ‘Hurtsville’. AG

Rin McArdle ‘Rin McArdle’ Cut from the same cloth as other Naarm/Melbourne indie gems like Camp Cope and Angie McMahon, Rin McArdle deals in rousing rock that balances lowkey soundscapes with intense intent. The bluesy edge of this eight-track debut makes it especially unique, while the Georgia Maq-assisted ‘Something Blue’ shines between the two singers’ yin-and-yang harmonies. McArdle shouldn’t be slept on, and if this album tells us anything, she’s destined for greatness. ER

Simona Castricum ‘SINK’ For years, Simona Castricum’s synth-pop has captured what makes the music of Depeche Mode and New Order so powerful, making cold, digital sounds feel not only warm, but unmistakably human. Never has Castricum executed that quite so effectively as her fourth album. It’s both her most sonically refined – glistening synths, atmospheric textures and pulsating electronic beats moving hypnotically around each other – and the one that feels most heavy with emotion. You can hear the profound heartache and grief that shaped the record (which Castricum has described as a tribute to her late friend and musical collaborator, Daphne Camf) but it feels connective, coming so obviously from a place of love, honesty and introspection. AG

Skeleten ‘Under Utopia’ Russell Fitzgibbon is a man of many interesting thoughts, and on his debut album as Skeleten, he packs them up into a neat, albeit labyrinthine package of trippy sounds and swirling vocals. When he released the single ‘Territory Day’, he said he “felt that expression of simple longing, travelling through time and space, and thought about the power of all the desire and struggles crossing the globe like radio waves”. Therein lies the spirit of Skeleten – not to answer the questions that can’t be answered, but rather embrace and celebrate the mystery of it all. ER

Thandi Phoenix ‘Rebirth’ Thandi Phoenix cranks up the house influence on her eagerly awaited sophomore EP – the follow-up to her immense eponymous 2019 self-titled effort – with buzzy, club-ready beats soaked in soul. READ MORE: Thandi Phoenix: “We can’t understand the highs of life without those severe lows” The vocals soar overhead as Phoenix revels in her brightness, mellowing that shine with subtle undertones of emotional deepness. The swaggering ‘Banathi’ also stands out with a gripping guest spot from Ntunja. ER