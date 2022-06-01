What’s new this month? Here are 9 Australian release picks for June 2022

W

inter has whipped Australia into a hot choccy-seeking frenzy, but you wouldn’t know it from the soundtrack: the new albums from Spacey Jane and Ball Park Music are tailor-made for the summer festival season, while Lucianblomkamp’s banging debut is sure to get dancefloors feeling sweaty. Ditto for BLESSED’s new long-player, ‘Aussie Blackstar’, a celebration of the hard-hitting hip-hop gold the Western Sydney rapper mined in his teens.

Speaking of throwbacks, the debut album from Johnny Hunter deals in bold and beautiful new-wave plucked straight from the mid-’80s. On the opposite end of the spectrum is ‘Bunny Mode’ by Jaguar Jonze, a fierce and fearless catapult into the future of alt-pop. Vintage Crop’s ‘Kibitzer’ sits perfectly in the middle, with their loose and lively pub-punk mirroring the way all of us have tumbled headfirst through the 2020s.

It’s a good month for sequels, too: June sees Miiesha follow up on last year’s striking ‘Smoke’ EP with the mesmerising ‘Mirrors’, and Polish Club bring the real fire to the party they started on ‘Now We’re Cookin’’ with their rip-roaring chaser, ‘Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell’. Needless to say, June offers plenty of soul-warming tunes to keep us distracted from this numbing cold – get the heater going and the headphones ready…

Polish Club ‘Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell’ Though it’s positioned as a sequel to last year’s ‘Now We’re Cookin’’ – Polish Club’s overly polished, pop-centric leap into the future – the Sydney duo’s fourth album instead flicks back to the gritty, overdriven rock’n’roll they turned heads en masse with in their earlier days (albeit with an added lick of red-hot shredding à la AC/DC). Hard, fast, fuzzy and funked-up, the soundscape commands your full attention, with David Novak’s leather-jacket swagger and icy coolness impossible to ignore. It’s a belting return to form for a band whose quality had started to slip, and one primed to shine especially well in the live realm. ER Polish Club’s ‘Now We’re Cookin’ In Hell’ is out June 10 via Island Records / Universal Music Australia.