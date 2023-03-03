What’s new this month? Here are 9 Australian release picks for March 2023

S

ummer might be be over, but Gold Fang is still bringing the heat with his blistering debut mixtape, ‘Smoove Killa’. The 15-track Caribbean fever dream is due out independently on March 24, the same day Matt Corby will send his fans into a trance with his blissed-out third album, ‘Everything’s Fine’. Meeting in the middle is Mo’Ju, whose fourth album, ‘Oro, Plata, Mata’ balances transcendental tunes with lacerating lyrics.

Later in March, we’ll hear belting punk anthems from Dust and Private Function, plus the rich and textured third album from Flyying Colours. Those, too, come on top of the long-awaited debut album from Ruel – the arena-worthy ‘4th Wall’ – and another set of indie-pop bangers from the fast-rising festival favourites in Teenage Dads.

There’s plenty more to keep an ear out for in March, but as a musical tasting plate of sorts, these nine records all offer unique sounds and bewitching experiences; crank up the speakers and tuck in…

Gold Fang ‘Smoove Killa’ Gold Fang’s debut mixtape is a wild wide, swerving from bouncy and blissful reggae to bold and biting rap. It’s said to show “both sides” of the Trinidad-born, Eora/Sydney-based artist, with the former ‘Smoove’ parts representing “the reasonable youth who is open to anything”, and the latter ‘Killa’ bars showing “the more authentic side where watered words and hidden reality ain’t a thing”. Light one up and play it loud. ER Gold Fang’s ‘Smoove Killa’ is out March 24 via NLV Records.

Matt Corby ‘Everything’s Fine’ For his slick and ethereal third album, Matt Corby learned to embrace both the good and bad in his life, “but particularly the bad”. There’s no edge of sarcasm to the title, he assures, with the album as a whole being about “managing your actual reality” – a topic close to Corby, whose home was destroyed by floodwaters on the day he planned to start writing ‘Everything’s Fine’. The album’s sound reflects this forced optimism, cool and cruisy with a palette of shimmering, groove-laden melodies and soul-gripping vocals. ER Matt Corby’s ‘Everything’s Fine’ is out March 24 via Island Records / Universal Music Australia.

Mo’Ju ‘Oro, Plata, Mata’​ When announcing their fourth album, Mo’Ju described feeling “more confident as an artist than I have ever been”. READ MORE: Mo’Ju on ‘O.K.’, a mini-album of restorative jams and a fresh outlook on life That confidence is hard-earned, as ‘Oro, Plata, Mata’ fuses lyrics that cut deep – as soulful and stirring as they are sharp and assertive – with a kaleidoscope of sound that ebbs and flows between bold, sensual and cinematic. ER Mo’Ju’s ‘Oro, Plata, Mata’ is out March 24.

Dust ‘Et Cetera, Etc’ From These New South Whales to Shady Nasty, there’s been a wealth of Australian bands colouring their searing punk with more left-field, experimental elements in recent years. Dust‘s wildly promising debut EP firmly establishes the Newcastle quintet as part of that conversation. Here, the band channel raw, razor-sharp intensity through a broad range of filters – with textural, saxophone-assisted atmospheres (‘Alternator’, ‘Ward 52’) and off-kilter rhythms bordering new wave at times. A thrilling first release. AG Dust’s ‘Et Cetera, Etc’ is out March 29.