What’s new this month? Here are 10 Australian release picks for May 2022

A

s the pre-pandemic landscape of the Australian music scene slowly, but surely makes its grand comeback, so do those that reign in its highest echelons. Especially so is this true in the EDM world – six years after he dropped jaws en masse with ‘Skin’, Flume is back with his cool and kaleidoscopic ‘Palaces’, while Alison Wonderland returns with ‘Loner’ four years after her own sophomore effort, ‘Awake’.

This month also proves that pop-punk is alive and well, with new albums from Stand Atlantic and Semantics cementing May as the official start of circle pit season. And speaking of genres from the ‘90s being cool again, Eliza & The Delusionals’ debut album, ‘Now And Then’, finally gives us an Australian answer to Pale Waves and Olivia Rodrigo with their crunchy, static-tinted angst-pop.

Elsewhere in the realm of debut efforts, May brings us the stunning first full-lengths from Body Type, HAAi, and the current cover star of NME Australia, the one and only Mallrat. There’s plenty more to sink your teeth into this month, too – start stacking your plates and filling your playlists…

The Stroppies ‘Levity’ With the Melbourne group growing in personnel and scope since their formation in 2016, ‘Levity’ marks The Stroppies‘ strongest, most full-sounding record to date. Refining their scrappy jangle-pop sensibilities while veering into more ambitious soundscapes, the album – crafted slowly over the course of extensive lockdowns – carries the strong spirit of collaboration, stringing together meaning amid the chaos and anxiety of modern times. AG The Stroppies’ ‘Levity’ is out May 6 via Tough Love Records.

Flume ‘Palaces’ Harley Streten‘s first proper studio album in six years reaffirms why the powerhouse producer is one of our most in-demand exports. Assisted by the likes of Damon Albarn, Caroline Polachek and MAY-A, ‘Palaces’ sees Streten following his intuition with more confidence than ever before, boasting as many festival-primed flexes as out-there experimentation. AG Flume’s ‘Palaces’ is out May 20 via Future Classic.

Semantics ‘Paint Me Blue’ We’re in the golden age of ocker punk, with bands like Sly Withers, WAAX and Bakers Eddy pumping out a seemingly endless onslaught of hits defined by ultra-catchy hooks, pummelling wallops of distortion and that beautifully schlocky strine. Semantics join the top tier without a hitch on their enthralling debut LP, ‘Paint Me Blue’, with explosive cuts of melodically charged emo (like ‘Carousel’ and ‘Embrace Monotony’), grungy slow-burners (‘Lighter Glow’, ‘Leafwing’) and tracks that hit an alluring sweet-spot between the two (‘Get In The Car’, ‘This Love Could Kill You’). MD Semantics’ ‘Paint Me Blue’ is out May 20 via SideOneDummy / Cooking Vinyl Australia.